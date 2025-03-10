‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Slam Ryan Seacrest for Laughing After Teacher Loses $100,000

Ryan Seacrest is getting backlash from fans for seemingly laughing at a Wheel of Fortune contestant after losing out on a big prize. On Friday, March 7, contestant Jim Venckus, from Downers Grove, Illinois, wasn’t popping a champagne cork after making it to the Bonus Round.

The recently retired educator played against Samantha Rizzo, from Hoboken, New Jersey, and Krystin Godfrey, from Pelham, Alabama. Rizzo is a former NFL cheerleader. Godfrey is a photographer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune)

Venckus, a drummer and singer in two bands – What She Said and Electric Cars- guessed the second toss up, “Buff Lifeguard,” giving him $2,000 right off the bat. He got to spin the wheel first for the category “Song Lyrics.” However, on his second spin, he landed on the Bankrupt wedge, ending his turn and emptying his bank. The other two game show contestants landed on Bankrupt during the round as well, bringing them all down to $0. Venckus solved the puzzle – “Just you and I defying gravity” from Wicked – giving him $4,900.

The former high school teacher solved “Making sand angels ” to win the prize puzzle and a trip to the Carribean. This brought his total to $24,350. Despite Venckus not winning any of the tossups at the end or the final puzzle, he still won the game with almost $25,000. Rizzo went home with $11,600, and Godfrey left with $4,000.

Venckus got to the Bonus Round, and he brought his wife, Stacy, who also retired from teaching, and his parents with him. He chose “What are you doing?” for the category. After being given “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” Venckus picked “C,D,M, and A.” After that, his puzzle looked like “_ _ _ _ _ N_ T_E C_R_.” All he could say was, “Something the corn,” but that was not right.

“Popping the cork,” was the answer.

“I think you needed a little more of a head start,” Seacrest said. He opened the envelope to reveal $100,000. Venckus put his hands up to his face and groaned while the host smiled. He seemed to chuckle at his loss while announcing his final total.

Wheel fans on Reddit pointed out Seacrest’s expression and slammed him for it. “Why does Ryan think it’s funny when someone loses $100,000?” the original poster asked. “Since Ryan took over, anybody noticed Ryan smiling and pretty much laughing when $100,000 is lost in the Bonus Round?”

“Yes, I got that too…. strange laughter over such a big laugh.. not funny,” said another.

“Could just be nervous energy. If I were on the show and lost $100,000 I’d prob laugh too. It would be the only thing keeping me from cursing and crying lol,” added another.

“I think it’s a laugh like oh noooooo! I think he always feels bad when people lose. He seems to really enjoy seeing people win,” one fan commented.

“I see what you mean, but it doesn’t come across to me like laughing at them – more like commiserating, “we have to laugh so we don’t cry,” releasing the awkward moment of the reveal. It’s also still a time to celebrate because the contestant has other winnings,” a fan defended.