2025 Oscar Nominations: See the Full List

Kelli Boyle
Comments
A view of an Oscar statue on stage at the 96th Oscars nominations announcement at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on January 23, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The Oscars

 More

After being delayed twice by the wildfires in California, the 2025 Oscar nominations have finally been announced. Wicked star Bowen Yang and Saturday Night‘s Rachel Sennott announced the nominations via a global livestream and a broadcast on Good Morning America and other major news networks. The nominations also streamed live on Disney+ and Hulu.

The 2025 Oscars will air live on Sunday, March 2 starting at 7/6c on ABC. For the first time ever, the awards show will also stream live on Hulu (not just Hulu + Live TV). Conan O’Brien will host.

Below, find the list of the 2025 Oscar nominees. We’ll continue to update as more nominees are announced.

Actor in a Supporting Role

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Costume Design

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked

Actress in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Perez

Animated Short Film

Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Live Action Short Film

A Lien

Anuja

I’m Not a Robot

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Would Not Remain Silent

Makeup and Hairstyling

Oscars 2025: When and How to Watch Nominations & Ceremony
Related

Oscars 2025: When and How to Watch Nominations & Ceremony

A Different Man

Emilia Perez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Music (Original Score)

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Perez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Perez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Actor in a Leading Role

Actress in a Leading Role

Animated Feature Film

Cinematography

Directing

Documentary Feature Film

Documentary Short Film

Film Editing

International Feature Film

Music (Original Song)

Best Picture

Production Design

Sound

Visual Effects

 

2025 Oscars, Sunday, March 2, 7/6c, ABC and Hulu

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

What to Expect From 'The Hunting Party's Love Triangle and Mystery

Manifest alum Melissa Roxburgh and the showrunner of NBC’s Hunting Party tease TV Guide Magazine about what’s ahead for the “government conspiracy that just keeps unfolding” — plus, the series’ “good” love triangle. Read the story now on TV Insider.

The Oscars




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jenny Marrs
1
HGTV Star Jenny Marrs Reveals ‘Highly Painful’ Medical Condition That Impacts Her Work
Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa on 'Live'
2
Where Is Mark Consuelos on ‘Live’? Kelly Ripa Explains…
Bishop Budde on The View
3
‘The View’: Bishop Responds to Trump’s Demand for Apology After ‘Mercy’ Speech
Patrick John Flueger as Officer Adam Ruzek — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 12 Episode 10
4
‘Chicago P.D.’: Patrick John Flueger Praises Jack Coleman’s Performance in ‘Heartbreaking’ Storyline
Savannah Chrisley attends the red carpet for Fox's
5
Savannah Chrisley Wants Second Chance at ‘Special Forces’ After Quitting Show