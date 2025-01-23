2025 Oscar Nominations: See the Full List

After being delayed twice by the wildfires in California, the 2025 Oscar nominations have finally been announced. Wicked star Bowen Yang and Saturday Night‘s Rachel Sennott announced the nominations via a global livestream and a broadcast on Good Morning America and other major news networks. The nominations also streamed live on Disney+ and Hulu.

The 2025 Oscars will air live on Sunday, March 2 starting at 7/6c on ABC. For the first time ever, the awards show will also stream live on Hulu (not just Hulu + Live TV). Conan O’Brien will host.

Below, find the list of the 2025 Oscar nominees. We’ll continue to update as more nominees are announced.

Actor in a Supporting Role

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Costume Design

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked

Actress in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Perez

Animated Short Film

Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Live Action Short Film

A Lien

Anuja

I’m Not a Robot

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Would Not Remain Silent

Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man

Emilia Perez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Music (Original Score)

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Perez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Perez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Actor in a Leading Role

Actress in a Leading Role

Animated Feature Film

Cinematography

Directing

Documentary Feature Film

Documentary Short Film

Film Editing

International Feature Film

Music (Original Song)

Best Picture

Production Design

Sound

Visual Effects

