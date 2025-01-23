2025 Oscar Nominations: See the Full List
After being delayed twice by the wildfires in California, the 2025 Oscar nominations have finally been announced. Wicked star Bowen Yang and Saturday Night‘s Rachel Sennott announced the nominations via a global livestream and a broadcast on Good Morning America and other major news networks. The nominations also streamed live on Disney+ and Hulu.
The 2025 Oscars will air live on Sunday, March 2 starting at 7/6c on ABC. For the first time ever, the awards show will also stream live on Hulu (not just Hulu + Live TV). Conan O’Brien will host.
Below, find the list of the 2025 Oscar nominees. We’ll continue to update as more nominees are announced.
Actor in a Supporting Role
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Costume Design
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Wicked
Actress in a Supporting Role
Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Perez
Animated Short Film
Beautiful Men
In the Shadow of the Cypress
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck!
Live Action Short Film
A Lien
Anuja
I’m Not a Robot
The Last Ranger
The Man Who Would Not Remain Silent
Makeup and Hairstyling
A Different Man
Emilia Perez
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked
Music (Original Score)
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Perez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Perez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance
Actor in a Leading Role
Actress in a Leading Role
Animated Feature Film
Cinematography
Directing
Documentary Feature Film
Documentary Short Film
Film Editing
International Feature Film
Music (Original Song)
Best Picture
Production Design
Sound
Visual Effects
2025 Oscars, Sunday, March 2, 7/6c, ABC and Hulu
