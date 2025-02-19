Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Says Her Life Will Change When Her Parole Ends

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard is looking forward to her freedom as her parole is set to end on Wednesday, June 25, and she is already counting down the days.

The Lifetime reality star took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday (February 18), where she posted a countdown timer labeled “End of Parole,” showing she has four months and six days left. The timer was positioned over a photo of a beach with the word “Freedom” written in the center in bold letters.

“The countdown!” Blanchard captioned the pic.

Speaking to People about the upcoming date, Blanchard said, “A whole new world is about to open up for me very soon with many new opportunities and adventures.”

She added, “Although I have freedoms while outside of prison walls, I am still in a sense ‘property of the state of Missouri.’ So I am looking forward to a life without restrictions or being ‘owned.'”

Growing up, Blanchard was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a disorder where a parent or guardian either makes up fake symptoms or causes real symptoms to make it look like the child is sick.

She served seven years in prison for her role in the death of her mother, Dee Dee. Her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, killed Dee Dee on June 9, 2015. Godejohn was sentenced to life in prison, while Blanchard was sentenced to 10 years in prison for second-degree murder.

In September 2023, Blanchard was granted parole and was later released from the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri on December 28, 2023.

Soon after her release, she filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Ryan Anderson. She then rekindled her romance with her former flame, Ken Urker, with whom she welcomed a baby girl, Aurora, on December 28 2024, one year to the date she was released. Her post-prison life has also been documented in the Lifetime docuseries Gypsy-Rose: Life After Lock Up.

Last week, Blanchard shared a heartfelt Instagram Story, revealing that caring for her newborn daughter is helping heal her “inner child.”

“With every kiss with every lullaby with every cuddle, I heal my inner child,” she wrote. “I’m slowly starting to finally heal the wounds of a bloodline I didn’t ask for, through the eyes of a child I was blessed with💗.”