Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Says Baby Daughter is Helping ‘Heal the Wounds of a Bloodline I Didn’t Ask For’

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard is loving life as a new mother and is finding that caring for her daughter, Aurora Raina Urker, is helping heal the wounds of her own troubled childhood.

The Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup star took to her Instagram Stories on Monday (February 17), where she opened up about her baby girl, whom she welcomed with boyfriend Ken Urker on December 28, 2024. In the post, Blanchard stated that Aurora is helping “heal her inner child.”

“With every kiss with every lullaby with every cuddle, I heal my inner child,” she wrote. “I’m slowly starting to finally heal the wounds of a bloodline I didn’t ask for, through the eyes of a child I was blessed with💗.”

While Blanchard didn’t go into specific details in her latest post, her troubled past has been well-documented in the media, documentaries, reality shows, and even scripted television dramas. Growing up, she was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a disorder where a parent or guardian either makes up fake symptoms or causes real symptoms to make it look like the child is sick.

She served seven years in prison for her role in the death of her mother, Dee Dee. Her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, killed Dee Dee on June 9, 2015. Godejohn was sentenced to life in prison, while Blanchard was sentenced to 10 years in prison for second-degree murder.

Blanchard was released from prison in December 2023, with her time behind bars and life afterwards documented in two Lifetime reality series. Soon after her release, she filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Ryan Anderson, and rekindled her romance with her former flame, Urker, with whom she welcomed baby Aurora in December.

On Friday, Blanchard shared a rare photo of her daughter on Instagram. In the snap, Urker is seen cradling Aurora, who faces away from the camera so only the back of her head can be seen. “My two loves on Valentine’s Day 🥰 @kenurker,” Blanchard captioned the pic.

Blanchard has previously stated she and Urker wouldn’t be sharing videos or photos of their child online. “To everyone asking, No, I will not be posting pictures of Aurora,” she wrote last month, per People.

“I understand everyone’s excitement and we appreciate the support, but we value the privacy and safety of our daughter,” she added. “We continue to express love towards our supporters and thank you for following our journey.”