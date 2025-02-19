Trump & Musk Share the Love in Fox News Interview With Sean Hannity

President Donald Trump and tech billionaire Elon Musk put on a united front when they sat down for a Fox News interview with Sean Hannity on Tuesday (February 18).

Trump and Musk shot down claims of tension between the pair as some circles have referred to the Tesla CEO as President Musk. Instead, they heaped praise on one another, with Hannity telling the duo, “I feel like I’m interviewing two brothers here.”

“Elon called me. He said, ‘You know, they are trying to drive us apart. I said, ‘Absolutely,'” Trump said at one point in the interview.

However, Hannity did bring up how Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) recently reached a $10 million lawsuit settlement with Trump. “So he’s working for free with DOGE. He’s kind of put a lot of his life on hold. And you sued Twitter a number of years ago. You just made him pay $10 million?” Hannity asked.

Trump answered that the lawsuit stemmed from before Musk bought the social media app, while Musk said he let his lawyers deal with the situation.

“It’s very low [the $10 million]. I was looking to get much more money than that,” Trump said, joking that Musk got a “big discount.”

The sit down came as Musk’s non-official Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has begun to undo several areas of federal bureaucracy in an attempt aim to find “waste, fraud, and corruption.” However, this has led to criticism as the plans have seen a funding freeze on USAID, which some claim violates the US constitution.

Musk fired back at these claims, saying, “They wouldn’t be complaining so much if we weren’t doing something useful, I think.”

Hannity also touched on complaints that Musk has a conflict of interest due to having billions of dollars of government contracts through his ownership of companies such as SpaceX and Tesla.

When asked for his response if such a conflict arose, Trump told Hannity, “[Musk] wouldn’t be involved.”

“I’ll recuse myself,” Musk added. “I mean, I haven’t asked the president for anything, ever…. I’m getting a daily proctology exam here. It is not like I will be getting away with something in the dead of night.”

Musk went on to praise Trump, saying, “I love the president, I just want to be clear about that. I think President Trump is a good man. The president has been so unfairly attacked in the media, it’s really outrageous.”

Trump returned the compliment, saying of Musk, “This guy’s a brilliant guy. He’s a great guy. He’s got a tremendous and scientific imagination. But he’s also a good person. He’s a very good person, and he wants to see the country do well.”

Speaking on what he called the media’s attempt to split them apart, Trump stated, “Now they said: ‘We have breaking news. Donald Trump has ceded control of the presidency to Elon Musk.’ And I say it’s just so obvious, so bad. I used to think they were good at it. They’re actually bad at it because if they were good at it, I’d never be president – because nobody in history has ever got more bad publicity than I’ve had.”

Hannity, who lobbed plenty of soft ball questions, backed up Trump’s claims, saying, “I think they’ve proven they have no power anymore because they threw everything they had at you and they didn’t win. And now I see, they want a divorce. They want you two to start hating each other.”