The conversation about Elon Musk’s so-far-unchecked access to sensitive information in the U.S. Treasury Department continued on Thursday’s (February 6) edition of The View, and the cohosts were even more animated about it this time around — especially after reviewing footage of Republicans on the House Oversight Committee declining to use their power to exercise, well, oversight over the situation with Musk and his so-called DOGE team.

Alyssa Farah Griffin started the discussion by saying that most Americans can get on board with federal spending cuts, but it’s the lack of transparency that’s problematic. “My biggest gripe with the White House, and I would plead with them, is this, you need to be telling us what he’s cutting and why,” she said. “Tell me what we’re cutting, make me know that it’s not something I have to be worried about. It’s not going to affect my life. It’s stuff that’s unnecessary within the federal government, and those questions have not been answered.”

Sunny Hostin agreed that the lack of visibility into what Musk is doing is upsetting, saying, “Who is in office, this unelected billionaire, and what the heck is he doing? We have no transparency, not necessarily about the actions that are being made, but about who is making the decisions and why he’s making those decisions.”

She then noted that many of the executive actions that have been taken so far align closely with the stated goals of Project 2025, despite Donald Trump’s denial of involvement with it. “Trump claimed that he didn’t read it … he doesn’t know anything about it, but 36 of the acts that he has done in these very, very long almost three weeks come from Project 2025,” she explained. She also noted that the “architect” of Project 2025, Russell Vought, is Trump’s pick to direct the Office of Management and Budget. “He says in Project 2025 that his goal is to slash federal funds and put civil servants in trauma. Sir, civil servants are serving their country. You do it not for the money, because you don’t make any money. You do it to serve and help!”

Ana Navarro was next to speak and pointed to a page in the proverbial dictionary for a word to describe what’s going on right now in America. “I want people to learn this word if they haven’t heard it before: Kakistocracy… It is a government run by the worst, least qualified or most unscrupulous citizens, and I feel it is exactly what we are living through right now,” she said. “It’s only been two and a half weeks. God help us. We have to go through four years of this.”

Navarro went on to say that the only chance of putting up guardrails on the administration is for Democrats to win the House and/or the Senate in 2026 but noted what’s happening now is deeply concerning. “I’m very worried about the conflicts of interest with Elon Musk that nobody seems to care about… Elon Musk invested almost $300 million — that we know of — in the Donald Trump campaign. Yesterday, Senator Klobuchar made a joke. She said, ‘What’s the difference between Donald Trump and Greenland? Greenland isn’t for sale.'”

Her speech continued with a possible call to action for audiences at home, as she said, “You remember me saying in December that people who work for the federal government had to prepare. USAID, that’s 10,000 people yesterday, 5,000 FBI agents put into some sort of investigation at DOJ for doing their job. What is happening is outrageous. What I want to know is, when are we going to hit the streets?”

Sara Haines argued that the Republicans’ response — or lack thereof — to Musk’s actions marks a major change of policy for the party, saying, “Republicans used to be the party of privacy, it was all about, ‘Don’t come into my house, don’t take my gun, don’t take my liberties’… This man right now has access to things that a very small number of people had access to.”

As usual, Whoopi Goldberg served as the closer for the segment, and, whereas she has usually encouraged calm in response to Trump scandals, she took a decidedly different tone this time around. “The thing that’s kind of gotten me, and it’s the thing I really have a hard time with, is you are firing all these people in the FBI. Where are they going, and who’s coming in, and are they going to be qualified? What’s going to happen to the people who are in the field, who are FBI agents in the field around the world. What’s going to happen? Same with the CIA,” she said. “Listen, I’ve watched 60 years of history get wiped out. I know what they do. I know how this works. This is not new, but the newest thing is that I’ve never seen… the Republicans ever act in this fashion, ever, and to not give a damn about the country, to allow it to get torn apart this way. It’s freaking me the hell out.”

