How Fox News Dealt With Trump-Musk Blowup

President Donald Trump and Elon Musk are at war, leaving Fox News anchors struggling with how to handle the fallout.

The relationship between the president and the tech billionaire blew up this week, just days after Musk departed his role as head of Trump’s non-official DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency). Since exiting the position, Musk blasted Trump’s “big, beautiful bill,” and the pair have become embroiled in a back-and-forth bickering match on social media.

Several Fox News hosts tried to downplay the feud as just “guys fighting,” despite Musk accusing Trump of being in the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Reacting to the news on Thursday (June 5), Jesse Watters said, “Sometimes guys fight. Guys sometimes will punch you in the face, and the next night, you’re having a beer. Sleep with your girlfriend, and you patch things up.”

Watters went on to say that Trump and Musk “are like roommates, they were living in close quarters for like the first six months of the year, they’re just blowing off steam.”

Sean Hannity also brushed off the beef, stating that the only issue the pair disagree on is the budget bill and that they will likely become friends again. “These are two very talented individuals. Frankly, they don’t need each other to be successful, but I do hope they work it out and set an example for the rest of the country,” he said.

Hannity also turned the attention away from Musk’s Trump/Epstein claims by putting the focus on Bill Clinton, suggesting the former president is the one actually in the Epstein files.

Laura Ingraham also wanted Trump and Musk to patch up their differences, even going so far as to defend the Tesla CEO.

“As for the president, he should simply disengage,” Ingraham stated. “Musk is his own person. The government contracts that he has stand on their own merit, they shouldn’t be called into question. Threatening to pull them, that’s not wise, when five minutes ago you were, of course, hailing Musk’s work in helping rescue the stranded Americans in space.”

Will Cain, meanwhile, appeared particularly somber over the whole ordeal, telling his audience, “[this is] not a story that we wanted today for America.”

“This is not a story that anyone was looking for,” Cain added. “Perhaps somewhat predictable with two big personalities but not a story that we wanted today for America.”

Former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany described the feud as “a sad thing to see,” adding, “I don’t want to see the adults fighting… But I do think this was predictable.”

Meanwhile, Greg Gutfeld urged Musk and Trump to just stop. “I don’t like it. I want it to stop. I want to tell them, if they are both watching: ‘Knock it off. We’re done with this,’” he said.