Reacher, one of our selections for Prime Video’s best TV series, punches its way back to screens on Thursday, February 20, for a third season that will leave fans “very impressed,” as new cast member Anthony Michael Hall recently told TV Insider.

And the hype keeps coming. Season 3 is based on the Lee Child book Persuader, which Reacher star Alan Ritchson called “one of the best books there is.”

Ahead of the new episodes, fans are vowing to watch or even rewatch Reacher Season 2. But if you don’t have that kind of time, read on for a recap of last season’s action.

What happened in Season 2?

Season 2 starts with the death of Calvin Franz (Luke Bilyk), one of the members of Reacher’s (Ritchson) 110th MP Special Investigations Unit, after one Shane Langston (Robert Patrick) throws him from a helicopter. Reacher investigates the murder alongside fellow 110th members Frances Neagley (Maria Sten), David O’Donnell (Shaun Sipos), and Karla Dixon (Serinda Swan), and the team finds out their former colleague Tony Swan (Shannon Kook) is missing and two other 110th members have been murdered.

Our heroes narrowly survive an assassination attempt and realize the goons were sent by a company called New Age Technologies, where Swan worked under Langston, the company’s security chief. New Age has a government defense contract for its Little Wing technology, and somehow Senator Malcolm Lavoy (Noam Jenkins) is involved. After Reacher’s old buddy Oscar Finlay (Malcolm Goodwin) — returning from Season 1 — helps Dixon interrogate one of the senator’s aides, Reacher learns Little Wing is a missile system Langston and his co-conspirators are selling in bulk to a terrorist arms dealer known as A.M. (Ferdinand Kingsley) for $65 million, with Lavoy’s help.

At Franz’s funeral, Reacher’s ally Guy Russo (Domenick Lombardozzi), a New York City police detective, tells him that New Age’s security department is filled with former detectives who left the NYPD amid investigations. And Russo discovers his own boss has been feeding information to New Age. Russo dies, however, protecting Marlo Burns (Christina Cox), director of operations at New Age, and her daughter from the conspiracy’s hitmen. Langston captures Dixon and O’Donnell and has his men torture them.

In the season finale, Reacher surrenders himself at a New Age facility, where he finds out that Swan was killed for refusing to be a part of the conspiracy and that Langston intends to frame Swan as the perpetrator of the arms deal. Neagley breaks Reacher out, and Reacher boards Langston’s helicopter and throws Langston to his death, mirroring Franz’s murder. The team also kills A.M. and has Lavoy arrested, and they split the $65 million amongst themselves and the families of their fallen allies.

And with that, Reacher gets on a bus for destinations unknown…

What’s ahead in Season 3?

In Season 3, set in Maine, Reacher “hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise when trying to rescue an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out,” according to Prime Video. “There he finds a world of secrecy and violence — and confronts some unfinished business from his own past.”

Sten is reprising her role as Neagley (ahead of her own Reacher spinoff series), and new cast members for Season 3 include Hall, Sonya Cassidy, Brian Tee, Johnny Berchtold, Roberto Montesinos, Olivier Richters, and Daniel David Stewart.

Season 3 debuts with three episodes on Thursday, February 20, and the rest of the eight-season season rolls out every Thursday through March 27. And then fans have the already-ordered Season 4 to look forward to…

Reacher, Season 3 Premiere (three episodes), Thursday, February 20, Prime Video