Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions ended on Thursday, February 13, after game five when Neilesh Vinjamuri scored his third and final win. The software engineer led with two wins going into the game. Both of his opponents, Adriana Harmeyer, from West Lafayette, Indiana, and Isaac Hirsch from Burbank, California, had one win under their belts.

After Harmeyer’s pronunciation mess up that led her to lose the game, she and Hirsch spoke out about the tournament and Vinjamuri’s win. The game show contestants expressed their opinions on a Reddit discussion thread hours before the show aired on Thursday.

Harmeyer, an archivist, swore that she actually does know Cristin Milioti‘s name after saying it wrong and congratulated her fellow competitors.

“It wasn’t my day, it wasn’t my tournament, but I feel so fortunate to have reached this point and shared the finals stage with two brilliant competitors,” she wrote. “Isaac is so good at this and pulled out some truly impressive daily doubles and finals. Huge congratulations to Neilesh, who showed throughout this tournament why he’s a deserving champion. Both are Jeopardy greats for a reason!”

“This whole tournament was an incredible experience, full of wonderful people.”

“Lastly, I actually do know her name. I’ll spend the rest of my life thinking about why it came out that way,” Harmeyer ended.

Other Reddit users replied to her saying that she was a “strong competitor” and a “superchamp.”

After winning game four, Hirsch admitted that he was “locked in” and ready to go for game five. “And thus ends the 2025 TOC. I remember being very ‘locked in’ last game and thinking ‘okay, we can pull this off’… then we went to lunch and I came back with this clunker of a game,” he wrote.

“Obviously, I’m disappointed with the overall result here, but I am very relieved I did manage to win one game or I would’ve been pretty despondent after.”

Hirsch praised Vinjamuri, a software engineer, for how quick he was on the buzzer and how he’s not afraid to make big wagers.

“He played a very complete finals and is an extremely deserving winner. I’d also like to shout out Adriana— while you witnessed me visibly losing my mind that I couldn’t ring in, she stayed cool the whole time. She’s unflappable, a great player, and also a very nice person,” Hirsch ended.

Harmeyer’s husband, Neal, chimed in under Hirsch’s post and said that he enjoyed meeting him and his loved ones backstage. He called Hirsch an “absolute winner even beyond Jeopardy!”

Other fans called Hirsch a “rockstar” and said they enjoyed watching him play.

Alison Betts, a writer and Season 40 five-game winner, spoke out on the thread about Vinjamuri’s win and gameplay.

“I want to extend a MASSIVE congratulations to Neilesh. He came into the ToC a quiet, unassuming three-game winner, and came out a lion, having shown an impeccable combination of trivia brilliance, wagering chutzpah, and sheer determination to always find a way to win. On top of that he is a lovely, kind, and gracious person,” she wrote.

Betts also praised Vinjamuri’s buzzer play and said she didn’t think she would win against him in ToC if she played. She said that Isaac is “lovely and funny” and a “scary good trivia player.” As for Harmeyer, Betts said she has a “warmth and kindness that radiates throughout the room.”

Vinjamuri will move on to the 2025 Jeopardy! Masters Tournament. Jeopardy! fans don’t have to watch too long to watch their favorite show as Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament will begin on Monday, February 17 with 27 familiar faces.

