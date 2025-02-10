‘Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament’ 2025: Full Lineup of Contestants Announced
Jeopardy! fans get ready for 27 familiar faces as the second annual Invitational Tournament takes place this month. The lineup was just announced, after fans speculated, and it includes favorites from past seasons and Tournament of Champions runner-ups.
JIT will begin immediately after the Tournament of Champions ends, which will be no later than Monday, February 17, due to the “best of seven” finals series.
The players will compete in nine quarterfinal games, three semifinals, and a multiple-game finals series. The first Jeopardy! alum to win two games wins JIT. The JIT winner takes home $150,000, which is $50,000 more than last year. They will also compete in the upcoming 2025 Jeopardy! Masters.
The full list of this year’s JIT competitors can be seen below.
Matt Amodio, a Season 37-38 38-game champion, 2024 Jeopardy! Masters sixth place finisher, 2023 Jeopardy! Masters third place finisher, and 2022 Tournament of Champions semifinalist from New York, N.Y.
Robin Carroll, a Season 16 five-game champion, 2001 International Championship winner, 2000 Tournament of Champions winner, and participant in the 2002 Million Dollar Masters and 2005 Ultimate Tournament of Champions events from Atlanta, Ga.
Ben Chan, a Season 39 nine-game champion and 2024 Tournament of Champions first runner-up from Green Bay, Wis.
Roger Craig, a Season 27 six-game champion, 2011 Tournament of Champions winner, 2014 Battle of the Decades second runner-up and 2019 All-Star Games participant from Arlington, Va.
Luigi de Guzman, a Season 38-39 five-game champion and 2024 Tournament of Champions semifinalist from Arlington, Va.
Jonathan Fisher, a Season 38 11-game champion and 2022 Tournament of Champions quarterfinalist originally from Coral Gables, Fla.
John Focht, a Season 37 four-game champion and 2022 Tournament of Champions semifinalist originally from El Paso, Texas.
Raymond Goslow, the 2022 Jeopardy! National College Championship first runner-up from Marietta, Ga.
Avi Gupta, the 2019 Teen Tournament winner and 2023 High School Reunion semifinalist from Portland, Ore.
Skyler Hornback, a 2013 Kids Week winner who set a Kids Week single-day winnings record of $66,600 originally from Sonora, Ky.
Jackson Jones, a 2023 High School Reunion semifinalist and 2019 Teen Tournament semifinalist from Louisville, Ky.
Jackie Kelly, a Season 38 four-game winner and 2022 Tournament of Champions semifinalist originally from Philadelphia, Pa.
Ray Lalonde, a Season 39 13-game champion and 2024 Tournament of Champions quarterfinalist from Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Ryan Long, a Season 38 16-game champion and 2022 Tournament of Champions quarterfinalist from Philadelphia, Pa.
Troy Meyer, a Season 39 six-game champion and 2024 Tournament of Champions second runner-up originally from Cleveland, Ohio.
Doug Molitor, a Season 3 four-game champion, 1993 10th Anniversary Tournament semifinalist and 1987 Tournament of Champions semifinalist originally from Altadena, Calif.
Emily Sands, a Season 37 three-game champion, 2023 Champions Wildcard winner and 2024 Tournament of Champions semifinalist from Chanhassen, Minn.
Claire Sattler, the 2018 Teen Tournament winner and 2023 High School Reunion Tournament semifinalist from New York, N.Y.
Amy Schneider, a Season 38 40-game champion, 2022 Tournament of Champions winner, 2024 Jeopardy! Masters fourth place finisher and 2023 Jeopardy! Masters fifth place finisher from Oakland, Calif.
Rachael Schwartz, a Season 10 four-game champion, 1994 Tournament of Champions winner, 2014 Battle of the Decades quarterfinalist, 2005 Ultimate Tournament of Champions participant, and 2022 Million Dollar Masters quarterfinalist from Berkeley, Calif.
Margaret Shelton, a Season 38 four-game champion and 2022 Tournament of Champions quarterfinalist from Pittsburgh, Pa.
Jaskaran Singh, the 2022 Jeopardy! National College Championship winner and 2022 Tournament of Champions quarterfinalist from Plano, Texas.
Shane Whitlock, the 1996 College Championship winner, 2005 Ultimate Tournament of Champions Elite Eighteen finisher and 1996 Tournament of Champions semifinalist originally from Benton, Ark.
Hannah Wilson, a Season 39 eight-game champion and 2024 Tournament of Champions quarterfinalist from Chicago, Ill.
Seth Wilson, a Season 33 12-game champion, 2019 All-Star Games participant and 2017 Tournament of Champions quarterfinalist from Oak Park, Ill.
Maya Wright, the second runner-up in the 2023 High School Reunion Tournament and the second runner-up in the 2018 Teen Tournament from Atlanta, Ga.
Juveria Zaheer, a 2023 Second Chance competition winner, 2024 Champions Wildcard winner, and 2024 Tournament of Champions quarterfinalist from Whitby, Ontario, Canada.
Jeopardy!, Weekdays, check local listings