Jeopardy! fans get ready for 27 familiar faces as the second annual Invitational Tournament takes place this month. The lineup was just announced, after fans speculated, and it includes favorites from past seasons and Tournament of Champions runner-ups.

JIT will begin immediately after the Tournament of Champions ends, which will be no later than Monday, February 17, due to the “best of seven” finals series.

The players will compete in nine quarterfinal games, three semifinals, and a multiple-game finals series. The first Jeopardy! alum to win two games wins JIT. The JIT winner takes home $150,000, which is $50,000 more than last year. They will also compete in the upcoming 2025 Jeopardy! Masters.

The full list of this year’s JIT competitors can be seen below.