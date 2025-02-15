‘Saturday Night Live’s 50th Anniversary Party, ‘White Lotus’ in Thailand, ‘Family Guy’ Takes on ‘Top Gun,’ ‘Last Week Tonight’ Returns

Dana Edelson / NBC / Everett Collection

Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special

Special 8/7c

SUNDAY: Live from New York, as it has been for half a century, Studio 8H welcomes a starry gathering of past and present performers (including original Not Ready for Prime Time players Jane Curtin, Chevy Chase, Laraine Newman and Garrett Morris) for a live celebration of the late-night comedy show. It’s a homecoming for the likes of Eddie Murphy, Chris Rock, Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, Seth Meyers, Jason Sudeikis, Maya Rudolph, Kate McKinnon, Fred Armisen, Will Ferrell, Jimmy Fallon and so many more who became famous on the legendary stage. Expect special appearances from SNL veterans Steve Martin, Tom Hanks, Paul McCartney, Scarlett Johansson, Martin Short, John Mulaney, Dave Chappelle, Peyton Manning, Pedro Pascal, Robert De Niro and many more.

As a warm-up, NBC uses Saturday Night Live’s regular Saturday time period (11:30/10:30c, 5:30 pm/PB) to repeat the very first episode from Oct. 11, 1975, with George Carlin as host and Billy Preston and Janice Ian as musical guests, preceded (or on the West Coast, followed) by a repeat of the terrific Ladies & Gentlemen … 50 Years of SNL Music documentary at 8/7c.

HBO

The White Lotus

Season Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: Forbidden fruit is a house specialty of The White Lotus, where sensual misadventures of the flesh collide with mysteries of the troubled soul in the most exotic season yet of Mike White’s irresistible travel anthology. Thailand provides a lush, thrilling and menacing setting with a backdrop of Buddhist mysticism, though few visitors will enjoy a Zen state for long. The stellar cast includes Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and as longtime friends whose bond begins to fray on a gossipy girls’ trip, Carrie Coon, Leslie Bibb and Michelle Monaghan. Returning from Season 1: Hawaii spa manager Belinda (Natasha Rothwell), who ought to know by now that no one checks into the White Lotus without juicy personal baggage. (See the full review.)

20th Television

Family Guy

Season Premiere 8/7c

SUNDAY: The nerve! The time period typically reserved for Homer Simpson & Co. has been supplanted until late March by Seth MacFarlane’s jokey cartoon, which opens its 23rd season with an elaborate parody of Top Gun. Peter Griffin (MacFarlane) is the hapless Maverick, wooing Lois, mourning Goose (Patrick Warburton’s Joe) and flying high. Followed by the Season 2 premiere of noir spoof Grimsburg (8:30/7:30c), the Season 5 opener of The Great North (9/8c), where Wolf (Will Forte) participates in an Alaskan survival TV show, and the winter premiere of Krapopolis (9:30/8:30c).

HBO

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Season Premiere 11/10c

SUNDAY: After his surprise cameo with Jon Stewart on The Daily Show earlier this week, John Oliver returns for a 12th season of the topical satire that has won 30 Emmys since its 2014 premiere. Too bad things have been so quiet lately on the geopolitical front.

Helen Williams / Playground Entertainment and MASTERPIECE

All Creatures Great and Small

9/8c

SUNDAY: The beloved series ends its regular season (followed by the traditional Christmas special next week) with an episode blending humor with the poignant pain of wartime. While James (Nicholas Ralph) suffers a relapse that triggers nightmares of his military experience, brothers Siegfried (Samuel West) and Tristan (Callum Woodhouse) air their grievances while getting smashed on a long walk home. This leaves poor Mrs. Hall (Anna Madeley) overwhelmed on the home front, with the aristocratic Mrs. Pumphrey lending a hand as they deal with clients, a sick vet, a baby and a vat of strawberry jam. Preceded by the season finale of Miss Scarlet (8/7c), where Eliza (Kate Phillips) treads carefully when hired to snoop into the personal life of Police Commissioner Fitzroy.

INSIDE WEEKEND TV: