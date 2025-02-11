Cameras were rolling on Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin‘s new reality show, The Baldwins, as the actor stood trial for involuntary manslaughter in 2024. Although it was obviously a difficult time for the couple and their seven children, Hilaria admitted that filming wasn’t a question.

“It was an opportunity for us to actually speak,” she told People in an interview published on Tuesday, February 11. “It was a really safe space. And I think it was also very cathartic, almost like a diary, during a very unsure time in our lives. That felt both terrifying and like it could get us through day by day.”

Alec was charged with involuntary manslaughter after he fired a prop gun and killed Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust in 2021. The TLC star reached a settlement with Hutchins’ family in 2022 after they filed a wrongful death lawsuit against him. He received his involuntary manslaughter charge in January 2023. Three months later, the charges were dropped by prosecutors, but a grand jury indicted Alec in January 2024. Three days after the trial began in July, the judge dismissed the case with prejudice because the prosecution withheld evidence.

The 30 Rock star has credited his wife, whom he married in 2012, with helping him get through this trying time. “I don’t know where I would be if I didn’t have her,” he shared. “I don’t know what would’ve happened to me.”

While there will be serious moments on The Baldwins, the show will also capture the chaos of the household as Alec and Hilaria raise their seven kids. “We did the show because it’s in place of doing a movie or a play,” he explained. “Now I think to myself, ‘Am I going to be away from my kids five nights out of the week until 11 o’clock at night?’ For me , work-related things really aren’t critical anymore. I thought, ‘I get to spend time with my family.'”

The Baldwins, Series premiere, Sunday, February 23, 10/9c, TLC