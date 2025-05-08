Is Amy Schumer the Unnamed Person Hilaria Baldwin Calls ‘Cruel’ in Her Book?

Hilaria Baldwin has called out an unnamed “famous person” in her new book for making “nasty” and “untrue” comments about her and her husband, Alec Baldwin. But who is she talking about?

In her new book, Manual Not Included, Hilaria writes about a “famous person, someone I’ve never met, who said nasty and untrue things about me and my family,” adding, “We didn’t engage with her and I guess I am proud of that.”

While Hilaria never mentioned anyone by name, readers have speculated she is talking about Amy Schumer, who made jokes about the TLC reality star in a December 2020 Instagram post and again in her 2023 Netflix special Emergency Contact.

Hilaria noted that the celebrity mentioned her and her family in a “show” and “she even tried to bait me and Alec via Instagram.”

“It made me mad at the system, but here, in this book, is where I can talk about it,” she continued. “I don’t need to use her name and I don’t want any problems with her, and I would like to be left out of any articles that mention her, because she has nothing to do with me. A total stranger.”

Schumer’s jokes focused on the controversy surrounding Hilaria’s heritage; the entrepreneur has been accused of cultural appropriation for pretending to be Spanish.

In her Netflix special, Schumer claims she met Hilaria backstage at Saturday Night Live, where the Boston, Massachusetts born author supposedly used a “thick Spanish accent” and described herself as being “from España.”

“[Hilaria and Alec] have a Von Trapp amount of children, and they named them all ― I’m not sure, but very Spanish names like Jamón, Croqueta and Flamenco,” Schumer quipped, per Us Weekly. “And all of this would be fine and beautiful, except that ‘Hilaria from España’ is actually Hillary from Boston.”

The Life & Beth actress continued, “This woman is in no way Spanish. Her parents are not from Spain. No one in her life is from Spain. You’re going, ‘What?!’ Did you think I was just doing a really racist Spanish impression?”

She added, “I’m not trying to bully a sociopath — I have a point… My point is that all evidence points to this woman, since she met her husband, has straight-up pretended to be from Spain.”

In her book, Hilaria says she “became very sick with stress” around the time of the show’s release. “It gutted me because I couldn’t understand how someone could be so inherently cruel,” she said, adding that she saw one of her children crying over the comments.

“I don’t need an apology,” Hilaria added. “No matter what, I hope I never meet her.”

Hilaria and Alec married in 2012 and share seven kids: Carmen Gabriela, Rafael Thomas, Leonardo Ángel Charles, Romeo Alejandro David, Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas, María Lucía Victoria, and Ilaria Catalina Irena.