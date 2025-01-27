The Baldwins are officially coming to TLC. Nearly eight months after the network announced plans for a new series that would document the lives of Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin, and their seven kids, a premiere date and first look trailer have been revealed.

The new series premieres on Sunday, February 23, at 10/9c on TLC. “This series blends the highs and lows of family life, with the challenges and humor that come while raising a large family in the public eye,” a press release for the show revealed.

While filming the show, Alec was preparing to head to trial after being charged in a 2021 shooting on the set of his movie Rust. A woman, Halyna Hutchins, was killed when the actor fired a prop gun. “A son lost his mom in the most unthinkable tragedy,” Hilaria says in the trailer. “This is never something to forget and we’re trying to parent through it.”

The clip then shifts to show an emotional Alec telling his wife, “Honestly, from the bottom of my soul, I don’t know where I would be if I didn’t have you and these kids.” He covers his face with his hands and wipes tears from his eyes. In another scene, he’s seen arriving at a psychiatrist’s office.

Throughout the ordeal, he had the support of Hilaria. “We’ve had bad moments, but we found our foundation,” she says. “We’re solid and we’re together.”

Hutchins’ family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Alec. They reached an undisclosed settlement in October 2022. He was subsequently charged with involuntary manslaughter in January 2023, but the charges were dropped by prosecutors three months later.

However, the actor was indicted by a grand jury on an involuntary manslaughter charge in January 2024. His trial began that July, but just three days after it started, the judge dismissed the case with prejudice after the defense asked to have the case dismissed because the prosecution withheld evidence. The dismissal was upheld in October 2024.

“This series gives viewers a glimpse into our lives as a family — the good, bad, wild, and everything in between,” Alec and Hilaria said in a statement. “We hope viewers will connect with our experiences and the love we share. Filming the show has been an amazing journey, and we’re proud to have TLC as a partner in telling our story,”

The Baldwins, Season 1 Premiere, Sunday, February 23, 10/9c, TLC