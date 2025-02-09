The Super Bowl LIX kicked off with moving musical performances from Louisiana-born musicians as well as a tribute to the victims of the January New Orleans terror attack performed by Lady Gaga right on Bourbon Street. New Orleans-born R&B singer Ledisi gave an impassioned performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” and fellow Louisiana natives Jon Batiste and Harry Connick Jr. got in on the opening performances.

Before Batiste’s National Anthem came a lively musical tribute to the New Orleans music scene and culture, with marching band performances on the field of the Caesars Superdome that started with jazz musician Terence Blanchard playing his trumpet. Connick introduced the performance and joined in on the fun himself later on in the medley. After the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles took to the field, it was time for two more performances.

NOLA musicians Trombone Shorty and Lauren Daigle delivered an upbeat, soulful version of “America the Beautiful” before Batiste arrived to sing the National Anthem.

New Orleans culture was on full display in each performance. See videos of each song below in order of appearance, and let us know your thoughts on the opening musical numbers in the poll at the bottom of the post.

Ledisi Performs “Lift Every Voice and Sing”

🙏 @ledisi performs “Lift Every Voice And Sing” prior to Super Bowl LIX pic.twitter.com/LapZMgywZQ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 9, 2025

Lady Gaga Performs “Hold My Hand” on Bourbon Street

Terence Blanchard, Harry Connick Jr., and More Honor New Orleans Music

Welcome to #SuperBowlLIX Tonight, we celebrate New Orleans’ music and culture ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/jSFtcR0OG8 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 9, 2025

Trombone Shorty and Lauren Daigle Perform “America the Beautiful”

Jon Batiste Performs the National Anthem

What did you think of each performance? Let us know through the poll below.