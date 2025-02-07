Todd & Julie Chrisley Trump Pardon Bombshell: Couple’s Lawyer Drops Big News

Locked-up reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley are set to officially file a petition to ask President Donald Trump to pardon them, according to their attorney, Jay Surgent.

Speaking to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday (February 6), Surgent confirmed his clients will file their petition for a pardon “without a doubt,” stating, “There’s no question about that.”

Todd and his wife, Julie, were convicted in 2022 of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and conspiracy to defraud the United States. Todd was given a 12-year sentence at FPC Pensacola, while Julie was handed a 7-year sentence at FMC Lexington.

The Chrisleys’ convictions were upheld last June at an Atlanta-based federal appeals court, which has six Trump-appointed judges, though it was ruled Julie should be resentenced. On September 25, a federal judge confirmed Julie’s sentence would remain at 84 months – the same as her original seven-year prison sentence in 2022.

Surgent says the Chrisleys were unfairly prosecuted and given unreasonable sentences. He also claims Todd has been targeted in prison, most recently saying guards tore Todd’s pro-Trump stickers from the chair in his prison cell.

“The pardon petition would not only be based on the fact that they’re targeted or they were given what we believe are unreasonable sentences,” Surgent told the outlet. “It’s more complicated than that.”

He went on to say the Chrisleys’ constitutional rights were violated and that evidence that should have been suppressed was presented at trial, along with some evidence that was altered and misinterpreted.

Surgent has not yet said when the Chrisleys will file their petition for a pardon, but he stated it can happen at any time.

The couple’s daughter, Savannah Chrisley, has also been campaigning for Trump to pardon her parents. The Chrisley Knows Best star spoke at the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, last July and attended the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Investor Summit at Mar-a-Lago back in November.