Jenny Marrs and husband Dave Marrs faced some criticism for one of their recent Fixer to Fabulous designs. During the show’s Tuesday, February 4, episode, Jenny and Dave renovated a home to include a catio — an enclosed outdoor space for cats — but some viewers didn’t find it to be designed correctly.

“A catio is a screened enclosure that lets cats experience outside while being protected. The lovely room that you build really isn’t a catio,” one person commented on Jenny’s Instagram post about the episode. The HGTV star responded, “It was what Holly and Chris requested. Not a full Catio but a hybrid so that it’s considered square footage to increase the value of their home long term.”

There were seemingly more comments about the design, though, so Jenny expanded with a further explanation on her Instagram Story. “Seeing some questions about the Catio. It was requested to be a hybrid Catio/Sunroom for long term real estate value and for both the cats and the humans to enjoy,” she shared.

She also pointed out that not all the elements of the renovation process are shown in the 42-minute episodes. “The conversations and planning that takes place cannot all be included or each episode would span an entire season,” Jenny explained. “Just always assume what we do is ALWAYS based on what the homeowners ask for. It’s their home and we want them to be happy in it.”

Season 7 of Fixer to Fabulous is currently airing on HGTV, and Jenny gushed over the most recent project (including how “purrrrrfectly” the catio turned out) on Instagram after Tuesday’s episode aired.

“The Brookhouser’s home is so stunningly unique,” she shared. “I tested a dozen paint colors on this one because I had to get it right. Now, this rich, dark paint paired with the natural stone accentuates Dave’s gorgeous front door (the brass inlay!)! And, the landscaping + outdoor kitchen + welded fire pit makes it feel like you’re visiting a high-end MCM boutique hotel. I could sit in this backyard and never leave. It’s beautiful and incredibly peaceful.”

