[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Recruit Season 2 Episode 6, “I.D.N.W.T.B.D.I.”]

The Recruit‘s second season has come to an end, but are there more stories to tell for CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo) and his new acquaintance Jang Kyun (Teo Yoo)? That certainly seemed to be the case in Season 2’s final moments, which hinted at a potential Season 3 team-up.

While the show has yet to be renewed for Season 3, we can’t help but wonder what another Owen-Jang Kyun team-up might look like after their most recent adventure. Those who tuned in will recall that Owen found himself pursuing another graymail case as Jang Kyun threatened to reveal American Secrets if someone didn’t help him find his missing wife.

Owen took it upon himself to help solve the case and reunite Jang Kyun with his wife, even at the risk of his own life. Thankfully, Owen lives to see another day, but his saving of Jang Kyun and his wife means they’ll never be able to return to their home in Seoul, leaving them to potentially live in America.

Could Owen have a new teammate to pal around with if Season 3 is picked up? “I don’t know anything, but I’m in if he’s in,” Yoo tells TV Insider surrounding a potential third season. “He’s the executive [producer]. Mr. Executive,” he adds, pointing to Centineo. “So he might he might talk to Alexi [Hawley] about some stuff, but I don’t know.”

It seems that Centineo has talked with the show’s creator about the topic as he echoes Yoo’s sentiment. “I’m in if he’s in, so I guess we’re both in. What I will say is that if we are lucky [and] blessed enough to [have] fans… go and watch the show and appreciate it and want more, and we get another season… there’s certainly conversations that I’ve had with Alexi about where we would go. There is a plan and it’s dope and it’s exciting,” Centineo adds.

The globe-trotting series also brings Owen to various locales, but is there one on the Season 3 wishlist? “Oh, maybe the Maldives. I’ve never been. Everybody likes them. St. Barts, maybe… I’ve never been to either of those places,” Centineo muses about the possibility.

Meanwhile, Yoo chimes in, “I’ve never been to the UAE and I’m interested in it just culturally.” Centineo seems to like his costar’s suggestion as he adds, “That would be crazy.” As the brainstorming session continues, Yoo brings up South America. “That would be nice too,” he says.

Wherever the show may take Owen and Jang Kyun, viewers are sure to follow. Here’s to hoping Season 3 becomes a reality, but in the meantime, see the full interview, above, and check out The Recruit anytime on Netflix.

