‘The Recruit’: Noah Centineo & Teo Yoo Tease ‘Way More Action’ for Season 2’s Seoul Mission

The Recruit is gearing up for its Season 2 premiere on Netflix just over two years after it debuted, and Noah Centineo‘s Owen Hendricks is tackling a new adventure in Seoul.

The drama from The Rookie‘s Alexi Hawley sees the CIA lawyer pulled into a life-threatening espionage situation during which he collides with Jang Kyun Kim (new addition Teo Yoo) in Korea. What that mission will entail is for fans to find out when the series picks back up. Until then, Centineo and Yoo are teasing the raised stakes of Season 2.

“There’s way more action in this season,” Centineo teases. “Owen’s finding himself fighting a lot more, getting thrown over things way more often.” As viewers will recall, Owen was swept up in a whirlwind adventure with an asset who had been flagged in his graymail assignments in Season 1. But he’ll be tackling a whole new case this time around.

As Centineo puts it, “It’s like Season 1 but pumped up on a lot of adrenaline and very high octane… In the first season, [Owen] was just getting the s**t kicked out of him. If Owen’s taking punches left and right in Season 1, he starts to give them back in Season 2, and I think that’s exciting and cool and you can watch him mature as a character.”

Regarding Yoo and his more mysterious character Jang Kyun, Centineo teases that he “blows the doors open on our show and really just adds so much.” Of his “incredible scene partner,” Centineo says, “It fit really nice.”

Yoo can’t reveal too much about his initially antagonistic character, as he shares with TV Insider, “I can’t tell you that much, only [that he’s] ready to sacrifice everything that he believes in and stands for and what he loves.”

“And he might seem an antagonist in the beginning because Owen doesn’t know where my character stands, but in the end, I think we kind of help each other,” Yoo adds.

Centineo echoes his costar’s sentiments: “It’s a very adversarial relationship and dynamic, but then it kind of grows out of that into this, we need to work together or else we’re both gonna die,” kind of relationship.

Don’t miss Owen’s latest case and new team-up when The Recruit returns, and stay tuned for more coverage as the episodes drop on Netflix.

The Recruit, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, January 30, Netflix