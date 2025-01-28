High Potential‘s first season is approaching its end in a few weeks, and with that comes the question of whether the ABC drama will explore a romance between odd-couple pairing Morgan (Kaitlin Olson) and Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) before then.

The single mother with a stupendous IQ is the yin to by-the-book detective Karadec’s yang, which makes their dynamic rife for a potential relationship, but should they pursue one? Sometimes opposites are better off as a platonic pair, but considering Morgan’s original romantic interest Tom (JD Pardo) is San Diego-bound following his hiring as a nurse, it seems the playing field is open.

As viewers will recall, Morgan and Karadec got quite close and candid with one another while working together in the midseason premiere episode, “Obsessed.” And there was an underlying jealousy towards Tom from Karadec.

When TV Insider asked Sunjata about the potential room for a Morgan-Karadec romance, he told us, “I think at this point in their relationship, he is more protective than anything else. I think he feels like a responsibility to be protective of her, more or less as a friend. But I think that they clearly are putting that undertone in there and wanting to move it in that direction.”

“And Todd Harthan our showrunner, and Drew Goddard, the creator of the show, and of course Kaitlin, I think that they’re going to be very economical in how they tease out the will-they-won’t-they,” Sunjata added. “I think the slower they take that, the smarter the show will be, and I think the more it will serve the show rather than rushing to some kind of a romantic fling or something between the two of them.”

At the start of the most recent episode, “The Sauna at the End of the Stairs,” Karadec teases Morgan over a plastic police badge she bought at the dollar store, but by the end of the installment, she puts her jacket on to leave the station, only to discover the badge has been pinned to her coat. It’s a small gesture, but a building block towards that potential romance.

But what do you think? Should the duo explore a romance? Cast your vote in our poll below, and sound off in the comments section.

High Potential, Tuesdays, 9/8c, ABC