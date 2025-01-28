Long before Josh Hall was starring on reality television, he had a career as a police officer. Hall, who filed for divorce from Christina Haack in July 2024, does not share much about his history as a cop but did reveal why he had to step down from his position.

In a January 2023 post for National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, Hall revealed that he had to “medically retire” from being a police officer. His now-deleted bio page for Spyglass Realty in Austin, Texas, gave more insight into what happened.

“While living in Southern California, I realized my passion was to help others, and I became a police officer at the age of 21,” Hall shared. “Before my 16-year career was cut short due to injuries sustained in the line of duty ultimately leading to early retirement, I took great pride in helping people with everyday difficulties and putting them at ease.”

Hall was around 37 when he medically retired, which wasn’t long before he met Haack. The two started dating in 2021, which was only approximately three years after his retirement. During the years in between, Hall got his real estate license. “With my previous career solving problems, helping others through difficult situations and my love for real estate, I made the decision to get my Texas real estate license,” he shared.

In 2017, Hall’s sister Jessica confirmed that The Flip Off star was employed by the Santa Monica Police Department before his retirement. “So proud of my brother Josh for his service as a Santa Monica PD officer for the past 16 years! Cheers to what the future holds for you,” she gushed.

Now, Hall has branched out even further into reality television. Amid his relationship with Haack, he appeared on two seasons of Christina in the Country. The estranged couple also teamed up to take on Haack’s ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, in a house-flipping competition for The Flip Off. However, they only filmed together a few times before their 2024 split.

The Flip Off, Season 1 Premiere, Wednesday, January 29, 8/7c, HGTV