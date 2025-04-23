It’s nearly time to return to Cousins Beach as Prime Video sets the official premiere date for The Summer I Turned Pretty‘s third and final season.

Along with the premiere date announcement, the streamer has unveiled a new poster based on the ongoing love triangle between Belly (Lola Tung), Conrad (Christopher Briney), and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). In addition to the premiere date and poster, there are plenty of other details to uncover surrounding The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3. Scroll down for a closer look.

When will The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 premiere?

Prime Video has officially announced that The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 will kick off on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. The premiere kicks off an 11-episode run.

Does The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 have a trailer?

No, there is no trailer for Season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty yet, but stay tuned for when it does finally arrive.

Are there any The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 posters?

Prime Video previously released a poster of Tung standing along a backdrop of hydrangeas as a tease for Season 3 in this gorgeous poster below.

Since then, the streamer unveiled this more provocative piece of key art with the love triangle, below.

What is The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 about?

The Summer I Turned Pretty‘s third season continues the multigenerational drama that hinges on the love triangle between one girl and two brothers, as well as the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship. The coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of one perfect summer continues to take inspiration from author Jenny Han‘s book trilogy.

Who stars in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3?

Tung, Briney, and Casalegno return as Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah alongside other returning stars, including Sean Kaufman as Steven, Rain Spencer as Taylor, Jackie Chung as Laurel, and more. Stay tuned for further casting details as they’re revealed.

Who makes The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3?

The Summer I Turned Pretty is led by showrunners Jenny Han and Sarah Kucserka. As previously mentioned, Han penned the book trilogy upon which the series is based. Together, they executive produce the show with Karen Rosenfelt, Paul Lee, Hope Hartman, and Mads Hansen. The show is a co-production of Amazon Studios and wiip.

Check out some fun photos from the upcoming season in the gallery below, and stay tuned for more Season 3 details in the weeks ahead.

The Summer I Turned Pretty, Season 3 premiere, Wednesday, July 16, Prime Video