Kelly Ripa Addresses Daughter Lola Eloping & Posing for Sexy Photos

Kelly Ripa eloped with her husband and Live With Kelly and Mark co-host, Mark Consuelos, in Las Vegas back in 1996, but she would not be happy with her daughter, Lola, doing the same.

The talk show host shared her thoughts on Lola’s dating life as she and her 23-year-old daughter took part in a photoshoot for People‘s World’s Most Beautiful edition. Ripa admitted she and Consuelos “would literally die” if Lola and her boyfriend Cassius got married in secret.

“We would track her down and un-elope her!” Ripa told the outlet.

“They track my iPhone,” Lola added. “They would bring me back.”

Ripa and Consuelos met on the set of All My Children in 1995, and a year later, they eloped in Las Vegas during a day off from work. “We never had a day off of work, so it just seemed like the sensible thing to do,” Ripa recalled.

While Ripa isn’t on board with her daughter copying her wedding, she does approve of her mimicking one of her raunchy Instagram photos. Ripa and Consuelos occasionally share sexy photos together on social media, and Lola is often seen mocking them in the comments.

One memorable snap saw Ripa in a black bathing suit bending over while Consuelos stood behind her open-mouthed. During her interview with People, Lola told her mom, “I’m going to say one thing right now. What if — POV — I post [this] with my boyfriend. What does Dad do?”

“Oh my gosh, that’s a great idea,” Ripa laughed. “We should recreate it and see!”

Ripa noted it is her “favorite photo” she’s ever taken, while Lola told her, “It’s just so unnecessary.”

“No, I stand by [wanting] to recreate it with my boyfriend,” Lola continued. “And my dad is going to have a heart attack.”

Later in the interview, Lola revealed her dad is very protective of her and could be intimidating when it comes to her boyfriends.

“Growing up, he was actually frightening,” she shared. “He’s mellowed so much, but I think also he’s trusts me more and I think he obviously trusts the way that you’ve [both] raised me, and so I think he knows that I’ll make the right decisions for myself.”

She continued, “At end of the day, I think he really just wants to see me happy and whoever I’m with happy and all of us happy together. But no, I think it took a while for him to get over the fact that maybe there was another man in my life that wasn’t my father anymore.”

Ripa revealed there was a point where Consuelos believed Lola shouldn’t date until she was “30 years old” and that during her high school prom he “desperately wanted to stake out the venue.”

“That would be insane,” Lola responded. “But we love where he is now — super chilled. Chilled Mark is the best.”

Ripa and Consuelos share three children, Michael (born 1997), Lola (born 2001), and Joaquin (born 2003).