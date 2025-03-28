When Does ‘Grantchester’ Season 10 Premiere in the U.S.? Everything We Know

It’s been nearly a year since Grantchester was renewed for Season 10. The PBS detective drama scored an early renewal during Season 9 in June 2024, confirming that longtime star Robson Green and new star Rishi Nair would both return in the next season as DI Geordie Keating and Reverend Alphy Kottaram. But when can viewers expect the series to return? Here’s everything there is to know so far about the upcoming season.

When does Grantchester Season 10 come out?

Grantchester was renewed on June 18, 2024, two days after Season 9 premiered on June 16 on PBS in the U.S. The renewal announcement said that filming on Season 10 would start the following month in July in the U.K. As of the time of publication, a Season 10 premiere date has not been announced, neither in the U.K. nor the U.S.

When does Grantchester Season 10 come out in the U.S.?

Grantchester airs on ITV1 and ITVX in the U.K., usually several months before the U.S. premiere. Season 10 is predicted to come out in early 2026 overseas, which could mean a summer release date for American viewers.

Who is in the Grantchester Season 10 cast?

Green and Nair will both return in their respective roles, marking Nair’s second season as the local vicar in the titular town of Grantchester. Additional Season 10 includes Al Weaver as Leonard Finch, Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs. C, Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating, Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe, Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman, Bradley Hall as DC Larry Peters, and Melissa Johns as Miss Scott.

What happens in Grantchester Season 10?

Season 9 was set in 1961, and times were changing in Grantchester. The season began with Tom Brittney‘s Will Davenport still the vicar, but he began to seek new challenges elsewhere, while Geordie and Cathy dealt with an independent Esme (Skye Degruttola) being free in a dangerous world. Brittney departed the series a couple of episodes into the season (he breaks down his exit here). It wasn’t long before Alphy arrived as the new vicar, and he was immediately enchanted by the glorious village. But the lingering question was, would the locals ever be able to accept him as one of their own? The stars gave a glimpse into their predictions for Season 10 in Season 9 interviews.

“Alphy’s now settled in Grantchester and we see him not really fighting against the parish now — he’s been accepted in that,” Nair told PBS Masterpiece. “Obviously, there’s murders that are going to happen, and I think we see this friendship between Geordie and Alphy really blossoming, and the way that they work together really flourishing.”

“In terms of Alphy, we’ve seen him as a very happy-go-lucky, glass half-full kind of guy, very confident and up for every challenge,” he continued. “But I think in Season 10, we’ll start to unravel some of the secrets that he’s been hiding and we get to know Alphy maybe for the man who he really is, rather than the man that he presents to the world.”

Green told Masterpiece that “the relationship with Alphy and Geordie will progress into something extraordinarily beautiful and hopefully, life-changing in terms of cultural acceptance of the melting pot that is the beauty of this country.”

“The acceptance of — irrespective of what land you’re from or where you’re from — who you are,” Green added. “It’s just about your character, not the color of your skin.”

