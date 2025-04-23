The Conners will say goodbye to fans for the last time as the Roseanne spinoff signs off with its Season 7 finale on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, and in anticipation of the closing installments, TV Insider has an exclusive first look.

In a sneak peek clip, above, Dan (John Goodman) observes his grandson Mark (Ames McNamara) as he partakes in a little afternoon computer hacking. “Hey, Grandpa, thanks again for letting me stay here. Mom doesn’t want a criminal living under her roof,” Mark tells Dan, referring to Darlene’s (Sara Gilbert) disapproval of his pastime and side hustle.

“Yeah, I’m used to it,” Dan responds to his grandson in the clip above. “The Conners usually just run away from one part of the family to the other. Before we had two houses, people just kind of piled up in the basement.” Dan goes on to point out the nonchalant way Mark is proceeding with his illegal activity. “So, you’re just out here hacking out in the open, huh?”

“Oh, yeah, I usually do it in my underground lair, but it’s crazy, they’re installing the laser cannon I’m gonna use to destroy the worlds,” Mark responds.

As the scene continues to unfold, Dan asks Mark about what he’s hacking and finds himself impressed with his grandson’s skills. “Usually, Conners are replaced by computers. It’s kind of nice to see one of us outsmarting them. Even if it is the act of a depraved criminal mind,” Dan says bluntly.

While Mark doesn’t appreciate the criminal label, he points out, “You know, I can use it for good, too. Is there anything you need fixed?”

Now, that’s an offer Dan’s going to have a hard time refusing. See what proposition he delivers to his grandson regarding the hacking in the full sneak peek, above. And don’t miss the series finale of The Conners when the show bids viewers adieu for good.

The Conners, Series Finale, Wednesday, April 23, 8/7c, ABC