Uh-oh, what’s going on with one of our favorite — and most stable! — One Chicago couples?! TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the big three-show crossover airing January 29 shows that something’s not quite right between Fire‘s Mouch (Christian Stolte) and P.D.‘s Platt (Amy Morton).

In the first crossover of MedFire, and P.D. since 2019, a gas explosion rocks a high-rise, and Chicago’s first responders come out in force to rescue hundreds of civilians. It’s the calamity beneath the surface, however, that sends the heroes on a race to save 40 people trapped deep underground, including two of their own. Med and Fire are swapping time slots for the event.

Our clip offers a look at the scene after the gas explosion. Chicago PD arrives on scene, and Platt immediately approaches Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) and asks of the geyser, “You can’t get this thing out yet?” He explains, “Not until we get the main line shut off. For now, we just gotta let it burn, keep a close eye on it, and hope that son of a bitch doesn’t throw us any curveballs.” Platt asks where he wants them. “This Plaza is going to fill up, so we need to keep people as far away from the flame as possible,” Pascal explains. Platt puts Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) on it.

Meanwhile, Severide (Taylor Kinney) radios for ladder support: There’s a collapsed staircase in a sub-basement, with up to 10 people trapped. Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) leads Truck to assist. Watch the full sneak peek above for much more, including some tension between Mouch and Platt when he approaches her at the scene.

“All of our team is put in danger during the event, but several main characters are especially affected,” Fire showrunner Andrea Newman told us. “There are firefighters trapped, other first responders injured, and the couples are really put through hell.”

And previously, P.D. showrunner Gwen Sigan had told us that Platt “plays a big part in the crossover. We got to give Amy a lot to do and it was really exciting. I mean, she’s so good and I feel like we were finally able to give her something different. I think you’ll see a different side of her character in the crossover, which is nice.” The promo shows that she ends up in the hospital.

What are you hoping to see in the crossover? Are you worried about Mouch and Platt after this clip? Let us know in the comments section below.

One Chicago Crossover, Wednesday, January 29, 8/7c, NBC

