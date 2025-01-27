It’s been over five years since the last “One Chicago” event aired on October 16, 2019, and with good reason: “They’re always complicated to put together, taking months of plotting, planning, writing, and prep before the cameras even roll,” Chicago Fire showrunner Andrea Newman explains. But the wait is over, with what Newman calls “our biggest crossover yet”—an explosive mystery that kicks off with Fire, continues in Med, and ends in P.D.

“The fact that all three shows shoot on the same studio lot is actually very helpful when it comes to scheduling. All the sound stages are less than a 10-minute walk from each other,” notes Chicago Med showrunner Allen MacDonald. “The fans will be thrilled with what we have in store for them.”

Chicago P.D. showrunner Gwen Sigan also promises “some really fun character pairings between all three shows that are unexpected. All three shows were able to accomplish some pretty great feats in tight timelines — it shows just how talented our crews are that we were able to pul it off.”

Below, the showrunners offer a first look at all the Windy City drama in the January 29 crossover.

Chicago Fire

Chicago’s first responders work together when “a gas main explosion rocks a full city block, creating a massive fire, geyser, and the collapse of sidewalks and tunnels below,” Newman shares. Fire paramedics Violet (Hanako Greensmith) and Novak (Jocelyn Hudon) join with Med’s Dr. Frost (Darren Barnet) for on-site triage. “All of our team is put in danger during the event, but several main characters are especially affected,” Newman says. “There are firefighters trapped, other first responders injured, and the couples are really put through hell.”

Chicago Med

“The Med family will be on the front lines with Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. to help manage this disaster,” MacDonald says. “Everyone has to lean on — and trust — each other to minimize the loss of lives.” Among the rescuers: Dr. Lennox (Sarah Ramos), feels the weight of the CPD’s hopes as she fights to save one of their own. Adds MacDonald: “Some characters will be reunited across shows, and some new friendships will be formed. It’s going to be an emotional roller-coaster ride.”

Chicago P.D.

“It becomes clear in the first hour that foul play was involved in the incident, and P.D. is called in to investigate,” says Sigan. What the cops discover is that they need to track down the offenders in order to access those trapped. “P.D. is working under a ticking clock,” the showrunner adds. Sound the alarm!

One Chicago Crossover, Wednesday, January 29, 8/7c, NBC