The first One Chicago crossover since 2019 is almost here — and based on what the stars have to say, it’s going to be just like the others in one major way: a seamless transition between episodes.

“I will say first and foremost, I don’t consider this a crossover. I think this is a three-hour film that happens to include all of your One Chicago characters. This doesn’t really take us episode to episode. It’s just three hours of one continuous storyline, which is really special,” Chicago Fire‘s Joe Minoso tells TV Insider. (Watch the full video above.)

Chicago Med Steven Weber echoes that: “It feels like, to me, Avengers: Endgame. Eventually, everybody is on this huge ride and all three shows interact and intersect in such an incredible way that people are going to freak out.”

The crossover is set to air on Wednesday, January 28, starting at 8/7c, with Fire leading it off (and swapping slots with Med) and concluding with Chicago P.D. A gas explosion rocks a high-rise, and the first responders come out in force to rescue hundreds of civilians. A calamity beneath the surface sends the heroes on a race to save 40 people trapped deep underground — including two of their own.

So who’s trapped? All Minoso would tease is, “It’s someone you love, I guarantee that.”

But we can’t help but think that we should be worried about P.D.‘s Trudy Platt (Amy Morton). When we spoke with executive producer Gwen Sigan in October 2024, she’d told us, “She’s got some other things cooking that aren’t official yet, but I think will be really, really exciting if we can make ’em all happen.” Well, that worked out.

“Trudy plays a big part in the crossover,” Sigan now teases. “We got to give Amy a lot to do and it was really exciting. I mean, she’s so good and I feel like we were finally able to give her something different. I think you’ll see a different side of her character in the crossover, which is nice.”

Weber says that Med will “rise to the occasion” of what he calls “a huge undertaking. It’s a real epic evening of television that will hearken back to the olden days of those big, big event shows that I remember growing up with.”

For Intelligence, “There’s such a ticking clock on the way the story plays out that we are under the gun and we are trying to work as fast as we possibly can with really high stakes,” Sigan previews. “And it’s also just a challenging case in itself because it’s hard for us to get information because of the way the case plays out. And so it’s a lot of running around the city, heads cut off, trying to make sense of it and get ahead of it. And we’re really the engine that sort of investigation and hopefully being able to save the day at the end of this thing, which is big high stakes, the whole city involved type of feel.”

Minoso calls it “the biggest thing we’ve ever done” and praises production (“magicians”) for pulling it off — especially considering the schedules of the three shows.

Characters across the three shows will interact, of course. “The writers have been very smart in placing certain characters that have certain things in common and also would make good energetic ping pong dynamics. What can I say? I’m not going to say anything to you except I’ve heard that, let’s say, wearing that heavy fire gear that’s 40, 50 pounds with a tank on your back and with a tool in your hand, apparently, I’ve heard is really exhausting and difficult to do,” Weber teases.

Watch the full video above for more from Minoso and Weber. Then, let us know who you think will be trapped and what you’re hoping to see in the crossover in the comments section below.

One Chicago Crossover, Wednesday, January 29, 8/7c, NBC