It’s been three years since Nikki Garcia (formerly Nikki Bella) has competed in the WWE, but rumor has it she could be making a comeback.

The former professional athlete has embarked on other professional ventures since her official WWE retirement in 2023, including, most recently, a stint on The Traitors. However, after being betrayed by her closest allies, she was banished during the January 23 episode.

Now, reports have surfaced that Garcia could be returning to the ring. Scroll down for everything we know.

Is Nikki Garcia returning to the WWE?

While an official comeback has not been confirmed, TMZ Sports reported earlier this month that “conversations are underway” for Garcia to return to the WWE. The site’s source added that Garcia’s “already been training” just in case she’s able to come to an agreement with the league.

During a May 2024 interview with TMZ Sports, Garcia and her twin sister, Brie, didn’t rule out a return. In fact, the Total Divas star said “the itch is there” to come back to the ring. However, she said that she was putting it off for the time being while raising her son Matteo, who turned 4 last year.

In early January 2025, Garcia reinstated her “Nikki Bella” stage name while attending a WWE Raw event, which aired on Netflix. Her attendance put the crowd into a frenzy, and after, she hinted that it wouldn’t be the last that wrestling fans would see of her. “Will we ever see the Bella Twins back? Good question,” she said on the Getting Over: Wrestling podcast. “You know, I just may be here looking at my competition soon. So, stay tuned.”

Why did Nikki Garcia retire from wrestling?

Garcia first retired from the WWE in 2019. After breaking her neck in 2015 and having surgery the following year, Garcia was able to return to the ring, only to have her injury flare up and eventually lead to her exit from the sport.

“I’ve always had my neck issues, and after neck surgery it hasn’t been okay,” she explained on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2019.

“I [felt] like I needed to get that checkup before we went back for the tag titles. Then it came back that I herniated the disc above where I had surgery. I have all this inflammation around the metal, and then I have a cyst on my brain. So they were like, ‘You’re done, no more, you’re out.'”

Additionally, all the traveling required for the sport began to take a toll on the reality star.

After being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020, the Bella Twins made a quick appearance in the ring at Wrestlemania 37 in 2021. They then participated in the Royal Rumble in January 2022, which was the last time the sisters were in the ring in a professional capacity.

When their contract with WWE ended in March 2023, the Garcias announced they were officially retiring … although apparently it might not be for good!

Why did Nikki Bella change her name?

When the sisters decided to retire in 2023, they also reverted back to their legal names, dropping the “Bella” and subsequently going by Nikki and Brie Garcia.

“We’re mothers, we’re entrepreneurs, we’re executive producers, we’re hosting shows,” Garcia explained at the time. “And when our contract came up with WWE, mutually we all knew we just needed to head into this new chapter.”

She added, “I am so beyond grateful for Nikki Bella. Nikki Bella, whoa. She empowered me. She inspired me. She truly made me become fearless and the road that she has paved and what she’s done for women and the youth and will continue to do just as Nikki Garcia.”