Who Will Win 'The Traitors' Season 3? Here's What the Odds Are Now

Rob Mariano, Danielle Reyes, Nikki Garcia, and Tom Sandoval
The Traitors

The cast list for The Traitors Season 3 features some of the biggest names in reality TV history. Survivor champ Rob Mariano aka “Boston Rob,” for example, will bring his proven social skills to bear in hopes of keeping himself in the castle. Tom Sandoval is fresh off of a solid run on Special Forces and would make a good (albeit, obvious) traitor. Danielle Reyes‘ Big Brother bona fides have amply prepared her for an extended stay in the house and the many mini-challenges they’ll face. And there are more than a dozen other contestants who have just as good a chance as anyone of winning the cash prize. But who are betters banking on?

According to a study by OLBG, the odds-on favorite to win the competition is Big Brother and The Amazing Race alum Britney Haynes. Although she never won her seasons of those CBS competition series, wagerers consider her to be the favorite to win with a 40% probability rating and 6/4 odds.

The second-most favored contestant in this year’s games is actually a two-fer: Mariano and former WWE and Total Bellas star Nikki Garcia each have a 14.3% probability, according to bookies, and 6/1 odds. Tied behind them are Reyes and Survivor‘s Carolyn Wiger, each with 11.1% and 8/1 odds. Then, at 10/1 odds and 9.1% is Sandoval.

Those that didn’t make it into the top six, per this study, are contestants Bob Harper (The Biggest Loser), Bob The Drag Queen (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Chanel Ayan (The Real Housewives of Dubai), Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset), Ciara Miller (Summer House), Dolores Catania (The Real Housewives of New Jersey), Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City), Dylan Efron (Down to Earth with Zac Efron), Gabby Windey (The Bachelorette), Jeremy Collins (Survivor), Lord Ivar Mountbatten (British Royal), Robyn Dixon (The Real Housewives of Potomac), Sam Asghari (actor, model, and former Britney Spears fiancé), Tony Vlachos (Survivor), Wells Adams (Bachelor in Paradise).

Do you agree with the current odds for The Traitors Season 3? Why or why not? Hit the comments below with your thoughts.

