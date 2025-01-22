New Mom Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Shares Update & Louisiana Snow Day Pics

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard took a moment off from new mom duties on Tuesday (January 21) to enjoy a rare snow day in her home in southern Louisiana.

The Lifetime reality star and her boyfriend, Ken Urker, both shared photos on social media of the snowfall at their Louisiana home. In one photo posted to her Instagram Stories, Blanchard snapped a view of her backyard from inside the house, showing snow on the grass.

“Snow storm in southern Louisiana,” Blanchard captioned the pic.

She then shared another photo from outside, showing the snow falling on the backyard and patio. This was followed by a selfie video, where Blanchard was seen in a wooly, cream-colored, hooded sweater, waving to the camera while the snow piled up in her backyard behind her.

“Stay warm,” she captioned the video.

Meanwhile, over on Urker’s Instagram Stories, he shared a video enjoying the snow outside with the family dog.

The National Weather Service recently issued an extreme cold warning in Louisiana, which was expected to last until 9 am CST on Wednesday (January 22). This is rare for Louisiana, which typically has a humid subtropical climate with hot summers and mild winters.

Blanchard and Urker welcomed their first child on December 28, 2024, a baby girl named Aurora Raina Urker. However, the baby wasn’t featured in the snow day videos, and that was intentional.

In a previous Instagram Story, Blanchard revealed she and Urker wouldn’t be sharing videos or photos of their child online. “To everyone asking, No, I will not be posting pictures of Aurora,” she wrote earlier this month, per People.

“I understand everyone’s excitement and we appreciate the support, but we value the privacy and safety of our daughter,” she added. “We continue to express love towards our supporters and thank you for following our journey.”

Blanchard served seven years in prison for her role in the death of her mother, Dee Dee. Her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, killed Dee Dee on June 9, 2015. Godejohn was sentenced to life in prison, while Blanchard was sentenced to 10 years in prison for second-degree murder.

Growing up, Blanchard was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a disorder where a parent or guardian either makes up fake symptoms or causes real symptoms to make it look like the child is sick.

Following her release from prison in December 2023, Blanchard filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Ryan Anderson, and rekindled her romance with her former flame, Urker.

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, Season 2 Premiere, March 10 at 9/8c, Lifetime