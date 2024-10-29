[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Only Murders in the Building Season 4, Episode 10, “My Best Friend’s Wedding.”]

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 went out with a bang as the installment uncovered Sazz Pataki’s (Jane Lynch) killer, hosted Oliver (Martin Short) and Loretta’s (Meryl Streep) wedding, and unveiled the show’s next victim for Season 5.

Carrying over from the penultimate episode’s reveal, it turns out that Sazz was killed by writer Marshall P. Pope (Jin Ha) who had been her stunt protegee. Holding Mabel (Selena Gomez) hostage in her Westie apartment, Oliver and Charles (Steve Martin) set off to rescue her, but it is ultimately Jan’s (Amy Ryan) shot that neutralizes the threat, killing the killer from Charles’ apartment across the way.

According to Jan, she’d been hiding in the secret passages and Charles’ closet for the past several weeks so she could kill whomever the Only Murders team uncovered as Sazz’s killer. With that ordeal out of the way, the team finishes their movie with Sazz’s original script, giving her a posthumous credit and Charles closure.

While the worry about an impending murder looms as is the team’s usual pattern, Oliver gets upset at the idea that his bride-to-be Loretta will be the next victim, but she is thankfully not. Although the couple has a beautiful ceremony in Arconia’s courtyard, their romance is interrupted by the fact that Loretta’s current job is shipping her off to New Zealand.

Deciding their relationship is anything but conventional, they agree to make it work long-distance because Loretta can’t break up the Only Murders team. Her choice seems to be the right one because after Oliver bids her adieu, he joins Oliver and Mabel in the courtyard as they reflect on the success of their most recent case only to discover Arconia’s beloved doorman, Lester (Teddy Coluca), dead and bloody in the water fountain.

While the circumstances surrounding Lester’s death are a complete mystery, there is a peculiar exchange towards the end of the episode as Mabel and Charles are heading back to their apartments after Oliver and Loretta’s wedding. They’re introduced to Sofia Caccimelio (Tea Leoni), a woman who is eager to find her missing husband, Nicky Caccimelio.

Although it is never explicitly mentioned, it would seem that the Caccimelios have a mob vibe, and when Sofia seeks out the Only Murders team, she mentions that she let herself in as there was no doorman to greet her. Whether or not that means Lester was dead by then is unclear. But Charles and Mabel refuse to help her, making us wonder if Lester’s murder is possible retaliation for that refusal.

Only time will tell for certain, but it’s clear that Season 5’s mystery is already unfolding. What did you think of the victim reveal? Let us know in the comments section, below, and stay tuned for updates as Only Murders in the Building Season 5 takes shape.

Only Murders in the Building, Season 5, TBA, Hulu