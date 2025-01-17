Savannah Chrisley’s Boyfriend Robert Shiver Opens About Her Parents Julie & Todd

Savannah Chrisley has opened up about the support she’s received from her boyfriend, Robert Shiver, including how he wrote a letter to the judge during her mom Julie Chrisley‘s resentencing hearing in September 2024.

Speaking with Shiver on the latest episode of her Unlocked podcast, Savannah revealed, “What a lot of people don’t know though is that when preparing for that resentencing hearing, we obviously had to write — we didn’t have to — but, I wrote a letter to the judge, Grayson [her younger brother] did, a few of mom and dad’s friends, just kind of in support of her leniency resentencing and so on.”

“And you wrote a letter,” she continued, referring to Shiver. She went on to read the letter out loud for her listeners, stating her reason for doing so as “just to show the person that you are and how you show up.”

In the letter, Shiver addressed Judge Eleanor Ross, with Savannah noting, “He said honorable, but I’m gonna leave that one out.” His message shared his experiences of getting to know Savannah and her family, including her siblings, Grayson and Chloe.

“First off, I’d like to speak about Chloe Chrisley. As you may know, Chloe’s biological mother and father [Savannah’s older half-brother, Kyle Chrisley] are already nonexistent in her life, and she looks to both Todd and Julie as her mother and father,” Shiver wrote.

He went on to talk about how Chloe has faced bullying at school over her parents’ incarceration. “I believe that if Julie was allowed to return home to raise Chloe, you would see a new human with such a bright future that is being overshadowed now due to the circumstances,” he said.

Shiver also wrote about Grayson, whom he referred to as being like a “younger brother or an older son,” noting, “[He] also has his sense of emptiness while he goes through his senior year.”

“Julie was unable to see any type of baseball games or college acceptance letters, prom dates. She’s missed them all over the last two years, so Savannah and myself have made it a priority to be there for him,’ Shiver’s letter continued.

Speaking about Savannah and how she stepped up to take care of her younger siblings, Shiver wrote, “Her life’s been put on hold over the last two years because this is how this family loves. They love hard and they love deep. They’re fighters and she leads the way on that.”

He also touched on Julie and listening to her phone calls from prison. “I’ve heard her laugh, cry, struggle, and help others,” Shiver wrote. “Her heart is as big as they come, and she wants to get back home to be present for her kids.”

“I hope you find it inside yourself to look at the real evidence and what little Julie’s part of this she has had to grant her with time served. In doing this, you can change four individuals’ lives, Julie, Savannah, Grayson, and Chloe,” he added.

Julie and Todd were convicted in 2022 of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and conspiracy to defraud the United States. Julie was given a 7-year sentence at FMC Lexington, while Todd was handed a 12-year sentence at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola.

On September 25, a federal judge confirmed Julie’s sentence would remain at 84 months – the same as her original seven-year prison.

Savannah took to Instagram on Wednesday (January 15) to post a clip from her latest podcast and share her appreciation for Robert.

“Robert is so wise, and I am so lucky to have him by my side through all of life’s ups and downs,” she captioned the post. “Apparently, y’all think I’m lucky too 🤣🤣 you came in loud and clear in the YouTube comments!! I’ll do my best to keep him around. Don’t worry!”

She went on to say, “thank you for loving me. For those days that I will inevitably make that difficult, please remember that I own and operate a commercial grade power washer, I have a job, and I’m currently learning to make sourdough from scratch… just saying.”