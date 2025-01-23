‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’: Margaret Cho Stuns Fans With Staggering Win

Comedian Margaret Cho wowed Celebrity Jeopardy! viewers on Wednesday night (January 22) with two massive Daily Double wagers that lead to a dominant victory.

Cho, who was playing for the charity Friendly House, faced off against The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan (playing for Covenant House NY) and Robot Chicken co-creator and voice star Seth Green (playing for the LA Food Bank).

The game started off on fairly even footing, with Cho answering 12 clues correctly in the opening round, Green answering 9, and Brosnahan answering 7. This gave Cho a slight lead with $3,500 over Brosnahan’s $1,700 and Green’s $1,600.

Things continued steady in Double Jeopardy, though Green had a chance to take a significant lead after betting it all on a Daily Double. Unfortunately for him, it didn’t pay off.

Instead, Cho continued to rack up correct answers, maintaining her lead with $8,100 heading into Triple Jeopardy. Meanwhile, Brosnahan followed behind with $4,000 and Green trailed with just $400.

Triple Jeopardy is where the 30 Rock alum went all-in, literally, going for a pair of True Daily Doubles and answering both correctly. This gave Cho a huge lead heading into Final Jeopardy, with $47,100 compared to Brosnahan’s $7,000 and Green’s $2,800.

Host Ken Jennings then read out the final clue in the “Coming Attractions” category, “Dubbed ‘The Voice of God,’ Don LaFontaine was best known for this 3-word phrase that set the stage for many a movie trailer.”

Both Cho and Green answered correctly with “In A World,” while Brosnahan blundered and dropped to $1. Green managed to finish in second place with a respectable $5,550, but it was Cho who secured the win and a spot in the semi-finals with a whopping $54,100.

Fans loved Cho’s bold gameplay and took to social media to share their reactions, with one Reddit user writing, “That second daily double from Margaret was wild.”

“New favorite to win this Margaret dominating,” said another.

“GodDAMN, Margaret Cho,” another added.

“Ike Barinholtz vibes from Margaret’s performance. I love it,” said one commenter, referring to a previous Celebrity Jeopardy winner.

Another added, “As a Buffy gal I was hoping Seth would win but DAMN Margaret Cho is a beast and so damn smart.”

“How fun was it to see Margaret absolutely play to win?!?” wrote one user.

“I think Margaret got bored and TDD’d hoping to lose it all just to make it interesting again,” added another.

“Wow woah wewow! Margret Cho is a Jeopardy Master. Like they said at the end she was literally on point so much that I felt like she belongs on regular Jeopardy!!!” said one fan.

Another noted, “Margaret Cho came to play. Good for her. I like both Rachel Brosnahan and Seth Green and were rooting for both of them to do well, but after a while you just had to sit back and admire Margaret’s focus and determination.”

Celebrity Jeopardy!, Wednesdays, 9/8c, ABC