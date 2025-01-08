Celebrity Jeopardy! is back and pitting stars against one another as they compete for a chance to win big for a charity of their choosing. But with the latest season’s contestants comes a nostalgic moment for host Ken Jennings.

In the episode’s opening anecdotes, the host approached player W. Kamau Bell to hear his brief story about having been part of Jeopardy! before despite never playing it. “In a way, you’ve been on Jeopardy! before I’m told,” Jennings began his conversation with the comedian, author, and podcaster from Chicago who is best known for CNN‘s United Shades of America.

“Yes, I was not a contestant, but I was a clue, which confirmed that I was a successful person, so I could prove to my dad that I’d made it in show business,” Bell revealed. But that memory isn’t all as Jennings added another layer to the meta moment.

“You were a clue on Jeopardy! and I remember this because I was playing in that game,” Jennings pointed out.

“Yeah, and I got texts from people [saying] ‘You were a clue on Jeopardy!’ and I was like, ‘Who on Jeopardy! would know me? And it was you, of course!” Bell revealed, before jokingly adding, “Cause we live in the same home…”

“We do not,” Jennings clarified, “but I’m a big fan of your work. I owe you $800 apparently for knowing your name,” the host added. The mention of the clue all those years ago and its value led Bell to reply, “Yeah, and I’m a little mad I wasn’t a $1,200 clue.”

But as Jennings pointed out, it’s better to be worth less in a clue because it means you’re too easy to identify. The mention led Bell to realize that he was “mad in the wrong direction.”

Regardless of their past connection through Jeopardy!, Bell’s night ended on a high note as he came out on top against fellow competitors, The Neighborhood‘s Max Greenfield and Grey’s Anatomy‘s Camilla Luddington. Bell’s win gives him a chance to earn big for his charity DonorsChoose, a non-profit organization that supports teachers.

While Greenfield and Luddington both took $30,000 home for the charities of their choice, as an advancing player, Bell will get the chance to multiply his winnings for his organization. Stay tuned to see how he’ll fair against other celebrity competitors as the tournament gets underway, and let us know what you thought of Jennings and Bell’s sweet connection in the comments section, below.

Celebrity Jeopardy!, Wednesdays, 9/8c, ABC