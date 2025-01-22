‘Special Forces’ Star Brody Jenner Reveals Where His Relationship Stands With the Kardashians Today

Khloe Kardashian and Brody Jenner, actor pose at Nigel Barker and The HSUS (Humane Society of the United States)
In addition to his reality television ventures, Brody Jenner is also known for his relationship with the Kardashian family. The Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test star’s parent Caitlyn Jenner was married to Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner for more than 20 years before their 2015 divorce, which means that Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Khloé Kardashian are his stepsisters.

“I love them all to death. I just don’t see them,” Jenner said on The Viall Files podcast. “I got to see them recently for Caitlyn’s birthday. We all went over to Kylie [Jenner]‘s house. Kylie, unfortunately, wasn’t there. She was traveling back from New York City. But they’re just busy, man. They’re doing their thing. We didn’t grow up in the same household, so it’s not like it’s any different. But when we do see each other it’s like no time has passed.”

Jenner’s half-siblings are Kylie and Kendall Jenner, but he said he “rarely” sees them, too. “It’s not their fault, it’s not my fault, it’s not anybody’s fault,” The Hills alum revealed. “We lived in two different households growing up. We are close, but it’s not like we call each other every day type of close. But if Kylie or Kendall called me right now, I would walk out of here and pick up the phone and be there for them.”

Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kris Humphries, and Brody Jenner attend the Abbey Dawn by Avril Lavigne Spring 2012 fashion show

Jenner also confirmed that he and all of his siblings have “a tremendous amount of love for each other.”

On Special Forces, Jenner opened up about his complicated relationship with Caitlyn, who wasn’t around much for the reality star’s childhood (at the time, Caitlyn was living as Bruce Jenner and resided with Kris and her family). However, he confirmed that he had recently gotten a “genuine” apology from his parent and expanded on how that conversation went during his Viall Files conversation.

“We were playing golf and I remember, out of nowhere, she stopped the cart and was like, ‘I wanna talk to you for a second,'” Jenner recalled. “She’s like, ‘I just wanted to really apologize to you, sincerely, about all the years when I f**ked up. I really f**ked up.’ That’s what she said. You could tell she really felt that.”

Jenner said he knows that “nobody’s perfect” and explained why he’s been able to forgive Caitlyn. “If you sit there and think negative thoughts, it only does a disservice to yourself,” he said. “The ability to forgive and move forward is therapeutic.”

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

