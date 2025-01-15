Long before Cam Newton and Kayla Nicole were co-stars on Season 3 of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, the two were briefly embroiled in an online feud. Back in 2022, Newton made controversial comments about a woman’s place in the home — and Nicole fired back.

“A woman, for me, is handling your own, but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs,” Newton said on the Barstool Sports Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. “I think a lot of times when you get that aesthetic of, ‘I’m a boss bitch, I’m a this, I’m a that…’ but you can’t cook. You don’t know when to be quiet. You don’t know how to allow a man to lead.”

Nicole then took to Twitter (now X) to slam the former NFL star’s comments. At the time, she was dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Although she did not reference Newton by name, the influencer wrote, “The obsession with women being able to cook is truly comical. Cause it’s like if your palate is so superior date a Michelin star chef then bozo. Pretty sure the average woman is capable of making edible food. How do you think she’s survived thus far?”

She continued, “It’s really not a matter of can she cook – it’s more like does she want to cook for your hungry hippo ass.” Nicole also took a direct shot at Newton by writing in a separate post, “This man ain’t had a job in months. He has nothing but time to ‘be quiet’ and get that ass in the kitchen.”

After her comments went viral, she clarified, “I don’t have ‘beef’ with anyone. I have beef with the ideation that reduces a woman’s worth to what’s being put on a dinner plate. This narrative was publicly shared on a podcast, it’s important for it 2 be publicly denounced. Now if y’all will excuse me, gonna go order postmates.”

Newton eventually made a YouTube video to try and clarify his comments. “I should have said on top of what I also said and mentioned that, not only should a woman know when to be quiet, a man also should know when to be quiet,” he said. “Whether it’s being whatever you need to be as a human being — man or female — you should be that. And I think not going in depth like I should have cost me.”

He also pointed out, “I got daughters. When the day comes when my daughters look back and say, ‘Damn, dad, what did you really mean about that?’ I’m not going to cower away and say, ‘Well that just got threw out of context.'”

Newton and Nicole are both currently starring on Season 3 of Special Forces where they’re participating in a training course that replicates the United States Special Forces selection course.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Fox