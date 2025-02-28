Your Definitive Oscars 2025 Predictions List

With Hollywood consumed by the devastation of the California wildfires, it had been a mostly subdued awards season. But with controversies erupting over various Oscar nominees and high-drama and memorable speeches unfolding at other awards ceremonies, things have finally kicked into high gear as the industry gets ready to celebrate the best films and performances at the 97th annual Oscars on Sunday night.

There’s genuine suspense in a number of the top races. For Best Actor, can young Hollywood icon Timothée Chalamet come from behind and overtake Adrien Brody, thereby besting Brody as the current youngest-ever winner in that category? For Best Actress, will the celebrated veteran Demi Moore triumph over budding ingenue Mikey Madison? As an oft-overlooked older actress, Moore faced harsh treatment and lack of opportunity in Hollywood for years, echoing the reality faced by her character in The Substance. Could that meta narrative work in her favor?

The Best Picture race has been one of the most volatile in years, with several contenders moving into frontrunner status and then falling back, including Emilia Peréz, The Brutalist, Wicked, and A Complete Unknown. Now it looks like Anora and Conclave will be duking it out for the gold. Or could a surprise be in store for the biggest award of the night?

Finally, will we see memorably weird and wonderful speeches from the likes of Kieran Culkin, Chalamet, and the nearly two-dozen other winners who will be crowned? Fingers crossed!

Find out all the answers when the 97th annual Academy Awards air on Sunday, March 2 at 7/6c on ABC and Hulu from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The show will be hosted by funnyman Conan O’Brien, in his first stint as Oscar emcee. For viewers keeping score at home, we’re breaking down the frontrunners and top contenders in the night’s hottest races.

