Poppa’s House is staging a dual TV reunion in an upcoming February episode. New Girl‘s Lamorne Morris and In Living Color‘s Tommy Davidson will both appear as guest stars in the episode titled “Elevator Friend,” and TV Insider can share the exclusive first look at the actors reuniting with Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. along with the episode description and a blooper reel (above) from the upcoming midseason premiere on Monday, January 27.

Davidson plays Jarnold, and Morris plays Preston in the episode set to air on Monday, February 3 on CBS. Here’s the official logline: “When Poppa has an extra baseball ticket and no friend to invite, he decides to reconnect with Jarnold (Tommy Davidson), an old buddy from the radio station. Meanwhile, Junior’s old friend, Preston (Lamorne Morris), comes to visit.”

This marks Morris’ first TV role since winning his first career Emmy for Fargo in 2024, and the first time he and Wayans Jr. have acted together since New Girl. The same applies to Wayans and Davidson, who maintained a long friendship after In Living Color ended. See Morris and Davidson with the Wayans father-son duo in the TV Insider exclusive photos below.

Lamorne Morris, Damon Wayans Jr., and Tetona Jackson in Poppa’s House

As previously reported, Morris’ Preston (previously called Todd) is Junior’s friend from school “who tries to cajole Wayans Jr.’s character into coming back to the magical world of filmmaking.” Junior has been on a journey of self-discovery throughout Poppa’s House Season 1 as he tries to make his career take off in the shadow of his successful radio host dad, Poppa (Wayans Sr.). His wife, Nina (Jackson), is supportive but also needs Junior to evolve his parenting stylings that Poppa consistently tries to influence. They discover there’s a healthy balance to be found with traditional and modern parenting.

Damon Wayans and Tommy Davidson in Poppa’s House

Davidson plays Jarnold, a man who Poppa has “ridden with in the elevator for years” at work. “They don’t know much about each other, except that they have a great rapport in the elevator, teasing other office workers.” Poppa has been challenged by Junior, Nina, and podcast cohost Ivy (Essence Atkins) to evolve out of his emotional immaturity and resistance to change.

Wayans Jr. previously told TV Insider what to expect in the New Girl and In Living Color reunions.

“Fire and ice! A little fire and ice. Warm water, baby!” Wayans said, referencing the iconic New Girl Prince episode. “Lamorne’s character in this episode is very different from his Winston character. And obviously Junior’s way different than Coach, but because we’re still buddies, it just bleeds onto the screen.”

Wayans Jr. said that Morris really impressed Wayans Sr. during filming. “He came in there and he kicked ass,” he shared. “This dude just came in and just blew everybody’s socks off. And my dad was just so taken aback like, wow, this guy really brought it. I was like, ‘I told you, Dad! I’m not going to bring any losers on our show!’ I’m not going to do any friend favors. I knew he was going to come in and rock it, and he did.”

“Tommy came in, he rocked it as well,” Wayans Jr. added of Davidson. “I wasn’t in as many scenes with Tommy, so I only saw really my interactions with Lamorne, but I heard that he crushed it. I’ve known Tommy since I was a kid. I grew up with his kids, so I’ve known Tommy for a really long time. It was definitely a family affair right there.”

The family affair will continue when Marlon Wayans (Wayans Sr.’s younger brother) guest stars in an episode later this season.

When does Poppa’s House return?

The Poppa’s House midseason premiere airs Monday, January 27 at 8:30/7:30c on CBS. Morris and Davidson’s episode airs the following Monday.

Poppa’s House debuted on October 21 on CBS and received a full-season order from the network on November 7.

