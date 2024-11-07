CBS is clearly liking what it’s seeing from its freshman series! The network has announced full-season orders for its new comedy Poppa’s House and drama NCIS: Origins, bringing both up to 18 episodes.

“NCIS: Origins has added a brilliant new dimension to the NCIS franchise with an origin story of Leroy Jethro Gibbs and a cinematic ’90s experience that features distinct characters, stories and crime solving. Poppa’s House excels with the dynamic father/son chemistry between Damon and Damon Jr. and their family-inspired stories that bring this comedy to life. These shows fit seamlessly into our Monday night lineup while resonating with viewers on CBS and Paramount+,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, in a statement.

This news comes just three episodes into Poppa’s House and five into NCIS: Origins. That bodes well for both their futures. Compared to the rest of CBS’ scripted shows for the season thus far (16 total), Poppa’s House is the eighth highest-rated and least-watched, while NCIS: Origins is the 11th highest-rated and 12th most-watched. But both are benefiting from multiplatform viewing (with 9.0 million watching the drama’s premiere and 6.41 million the comedy’s) and showing, on streaming (Paramount+, CBS.com and the CBS app) gains from their time-period counterparts last season (NCIS: Hawai’i and Bob Hearts Abishola).

This news comes after CBS has already renewed freshman drama Matlock and given a full-season order to first-year comedy Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. Could this be a sign that the network might next renew one of its other new series?

Poppa’s House stars Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. as a legendary talk radio host and happily divorced manwho has his point of view challenged at work when a new female co-host is hired, and at home where he finds himself still parenting his adult son, a brilliant dreamer who is trying to pursue his passion while being a responsible father and husband. Essence Atkins and Tetona Jackson also star.

NCIS: Origins is a prequel to the mothership, with Mark Harmon narrating as Austin Stowell takes over as a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs in 1991, starting out as a newly minted agent at the fledgling Camp Pendleton office, back when it was still NIS, on the team lead by legend Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid). The series also stars Mariel Molino, Tyla Abercrumbie, Diany Rodriguez, and Caleb Foote.

What do you think of Poppa’s House and NCIS: Origins so far? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poppa’s House, Mondays, 8:30/7:30c, CBS

NCIS: Origins, Mondays, 10/9c, CBS