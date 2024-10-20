The Wayans family is a Hollywood dynasty by this point, and the new CBS sitcom Poppa’s House— starring father-and-son team Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. and premiering on Monday, October 21, at 8:30/7:30c — is just one of many family projects.

The family’s Hollywood success started with the 10 children of Howell and Elvira Wayans: Dwayne, Keenen, Diedra, Damon, Kim, Elvira, Nadia, Devonne, Shawn, and Marlon, from youngest to oldest.

Shawn and Marlon are two of the most visible of the siblings, having starred in the films Scary Movie, White Chicks, and Little Man and the TV show The Wayans Bros. Keenen and Damon are also familiar faces, as the stars and creators of In Living Color and My Wife and Kids, respectively.

But the other sibs have connections to the screen, too. Dwayne composed music for the TV shows My Wife and Kids and Marlon. Diedra works as a producer. Kim starred in the TV shows In the House and Reckless. Elvira was a writer on My Wife and Kids. Nadia had a bit part in the film I’m Gonna Git You Sucka. And Devonne had a special-thanks credit in the film The Curse of Bridge Hollow.

And now there’s a new generation of Wayans in the spotlight. Craig Wayans, son of Diedra, co-wrote Scary Movie 2 and wrote and directed episodes of My Wife and Kids. Damon Jr. starred in the TV sitcoms Happy Endings and New Girl. And Elvira’s kids Damien and Chaunté are, respectively, a TV actor and a stand-up comedian.

The Wayans family don’t always work together — a 2000 New York Times profile called the family a “loosely formed but tightly-knit mutual admiration society” — but here are some of their collabs from the past four decades.