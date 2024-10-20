Ahead of ‘Poppa’s House,’ Get to Know the Wayans Family & Their Joint Film & TV Projects

'Poppa's House,' 'In Living Color,' and 'The Wayans Bros.'
The Wayans family is a Hollywood dynasty by this point, and the new CBS sitcom Poppa’s House— starring father-and-son team Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. and premiering on Monday, October 21, at 8:30/7:30c — is just one of many family projects.

The family’s Hollywood success started with the 10 children of Howell and Elvira Wayans: Dwayne, Keenen, Diedra, Damon, Kim, Elvira, Nadia, Devonne, Shawn, and Marlon, from youngest to oldest.

Shawn and Marlon are two of the most visible of the siblings, having starred in the films Scary Movie, White Chicks, and Little Man and the TV show The Wayans Bros. Keenen and Damon are also familiar faces, as the stars and creators of In Living Color and My Wife and Kids, respectively.

But the other sibs have connections to the screen, too. Dwayne composed music for the TV shows My Wife and Kids and Marlon. Diedra works as a producer. Kim starred in the TV shows In the House and Reckless. Elvira was a writer on My Wife and Kids. Nadia had a bit part in the film I’m Gonna Git You Sucka. And Devonne had a special-thanks credit in the film The Curse of Bridge Hollow.

'Poppa's House': Why It Was Finally Time for a Wayans Father-Son Comedy
Related

'Poppa's House': Why It Was Finally Time for a Wayans Father-Son Comedy

And now there’s a new generation of Wayans in the spotlight. Craig Wayans, son of Diedra, co-wrote Scary Movie 2 and wrote and directed episodes of My Wife and Kids. Damon Jr. starred in the TV sitcoms Happy Endings and New Girl. And Elvira’s kids Damien and Chaunté are, respectively, a TV actor and a stand-up comedian.

The Wayans family don’t always work together — a 2000 New York Times profile called the family a “loosely formed but tightly-knit mutual admiration society” — but here are some of their collabs from the past four decades.

Ludie C. Washington, Robert Townsend, and Keenen Ivory Wayans in 'Hollywood Shuffle'
Samuel Goldwyn Films/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Hollywood Shuffle (1987)

Keenen co-wrote and acted in this satire film — starring Robert Townsend (pictured center, with Ludie C. Washington at left and Keenen at right) as an actor trying to make it big in the movies — while Kim and Damon took small parts.

Keenen Ivory Wayans in 'I'm Gonna Git You Sucka'
United Artists/Courtesy: Everett Collection

I’m Gonna Git You Sucka (1988)

Keenen then wrote and directed this blaxploitation parody, and he also played the protagonist, a veteran who goes up against a local crime boss. Damon, Kim, Nadia, Marlon, and Shawn all had roles as well.

Damon Wayans, Keenen Ivory Wayans, and Kim Wayans in 'In Living Color'
20th Century Fox Film Corp./Courtesy: Everett Collection.

In Living Color (1990–1994)

Keenen, Kim, Shawn, Damon, and Marlon all starred in this seminal Fox sketch comedy series — which Keenen created, executive-produced, and hosted — and Dwayne and Damien had uncredited roles, too.

Damon Wayans and Marlon Wayans in 'Mo' Money'
Columbia Pictures/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Mo’ Money (1992)

Damon wrote, executive-produced and starred in this box office hit, a comedy-drama about a con man who gets an above-board job to impress a female coworker. Marlon played Damon’s onscreen brother.

Damon Wayans in 'Blankman'
Columbia Pictures /Courtesy: Everett Collection

Blankman (1994)

In this superhero parody, Damon served as co-writer and lead star, playing an inventor who becomes a superhero to save his neighborhood. Damon also shared the screen with children Damon Jr., Michael, and Cara.

Keenen Ivory Wayans in 'A Low Down Dirty Shame'
Hollywood Pictures/Courtesy: Everett Collection

A Low Down Dirty Shame (1994)

That same year, Keenen wrote, directed, and starred in a different action comedy. In this film, Keenen played a private detective pitted against a drug lord. And Kim ranked among her brother’s costars in the flick.

Damon Wayans in 'Major Payne'
Universal Pictures/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Major Payne (1995)

For this comedy film about an ex-Marine training a gang of misfit JROTC youth, Damon played the title part, while Damien played a cadet. Behind the scenes, meanwhile, Craig served as a production assistant.

Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans in 'The Wayans Bros.'
Everett Collection

The Wayans Bros. (1995–1999)

Shawn and Marlon were co-creators and lead stars of this WB sitcom, playing the young men behind a Harlem newsstand. The show was another family affair, with Kim guest-starring and Craig writing some episodes.

Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans in 'Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood'
Miramax/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood (1996)

Shawn and Marlon co-wrote and starred in this parody of Menace II Society, South Central, Juice, and Boyz n the Hood. Cameos included appearances by Keenen (a producer on the film), Craig, Kim, and Damien.

Marlon Wayans in 'Scary Movie 2'
Miramax/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Scary Movie (2000) & Scary Movie 2 (2001)

For the first two films of the Scary Movie parody franchise, Keenen directed and Shawn and Marlon were co-writers and costars. Craig was an assistant on the first and a co-writer on the second, and Chaunté was a PA on the second.

Tisha Campbell-Martin, Jazz Raycole, George O. Gore II, Damon Wayans, and Parker McKenna Posey in 'My Wife and Kids'
ABC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

My Wife and Kids (2001–2005)

Damon, Kim, Elvira, Craig, and Damon Jr., Damien all wrote episodes of this ABC sitcom, which starred Damon as the father of an unruly family. Keenen had a cameo on the show, as did all four of Damon’s kids. Plus, Dwayne and Chaunté were production assistants.

Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans in 'White Chicks'
Columbia Pictures/Courtesy: Everett Collection

White Chicks (2004)

This comedy film — dogged by five Razzie nominations — starred Shawn and Marlon Wayans as Black FBI agents going undercover as white women. Keenen directed on a script to which Shawn and Marlon contributed.

Shawn Wayans and Marlon Wayans in 'Little Man'
Sony Pictures/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Little Man (2006)

Another Razzie favorite, having “won” three of those awards, is this comedy film in which Marlon played a pint-sized jewel thief and Shawn played the dupe who mistakes him for his adopted son. Keenen directed off a screenplay he worked on with Shawn and Marlon, Damien had a small part on screen, and Chaunté was again a P.A.

Gabrielle Dennis, Damon Wayans Jr., and Damon Wayans in 'The Underground'
Showtime/Courtesy: Everett Collection

The Underground (2006)

Described by Damon as “In Living Color on steroids” was this short-lived Showtime sketch comedy series. Damon Jr. and Damien were writers, while Damien also directed and Damon Jr. popped up on screen (as seen here with Gabrielle Dennis, left, and Damon, right). And the theme music came via Dwayne and Michael.

Keenen Ivory Wayans in 'Dance Flick'
Paramount/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Dance Flick (2009)

Damien made his feature filmmaking debut with this dance movie parody he wrote with Keenen, Shawn, Marlon, and Craig. Damon Jr. played a lead part, sharing the screen with Keenen (pictured here), Shawn, Marlon, Kim, Craig, Chaunté, Michael, Cara, and Gregg Wayans (another son of Diedra’s).

Damon Wayans Jr. and Damon Wayans in 'Poppa's House'
Robert Voets/CBS

Poppa’s House (2024)

This CBS sitcom stars Damon as a radio host confronted with a new female co-host and Damon Jr. as the adult son who still needs parenting. “We’re making a classic family sitcom, and our little spin on it is that we’re doing it with an actual family,” executive producer Dean Lorey told TV Insider, adding that Kim, Shawn, and Michael are on the writing staff. “It’s a very fun family atmosphere for us.”

