‘Poppa’s House’ Staging ‘New Girl’ & ‘In Living Color’ Reunions With Lamorne Morris & Tommy Davidson

Poppa’s House is staging a comedy reunion for stars Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. The new CBS series will feature Tommy Davidson and new Emmy winner Lamorne Morris in the same episode later in its debut season, reuniting its leading men with their former In Living Color and New Girl costars.

Premiering October 21, Poppa’s House tracks legendary talk radio host and happily divorced Poppa (Wayans Sr.) who has his point of view challenged as he finds himself still parenting his adult son (Wayans Jr.), a brilliant dreamer who is trying to pursue his passion while being a responsible father and husband. Davidson and Morris will guest star in an episode premiering in February, according to Deadline.

Morris will play a character named Todd in the February episode. Todd is a friend from Junior’s film school “who tries to cajole Wayans Jr.’s character into coming back to the magical world of filmmaking.”

Davidson will play Jarnold in the same episode. Jarnold is a work acquaintance of Poppa’s “who he’s ridden with in the elevator for years,” per Deadline. “They don’t know much about each other, except that they have a great rapport in the elevator, teasing other office workers.”

Wayans Sr. and Davidson costarred in the In Living Color variety sketch series in the 1990s. Wayans Jr. was one of the original cast of New Girl‘s first season as Coach. When he left the comedy, Morris filled the gap of Wayans’ absence as Winston. Coach eventually came back in a later season, bringing the funny characters together.

Davidson was recently seen in The Neighborhood, CBS’ multi-cam sitcom that stars another New Girl alum, Max Greenfield. He can also be seen in The Ms. Pat Show and A Black Lady Sketch Show.

Morris just won his first Emmy award for his dramatic turn in FX’s Fargo. He’ll also soon be seen in the Saturday Night Live movie, Saturday Night, in theaters October 11. Wayans Jr. will also soon be seen as a guest star in the second season of Shrinking, premiering October 16 on Apple TV+.