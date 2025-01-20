“I am the best attorney in the country,” Ted Black (Stephen Amell) boasts in the latest promo for the new NBC series set in the same world as the hit drama Suits.

The new series, Suits LA, is one of NBC’s midseason offerings, and it comes after the USA Network show once again became popular with its available on Netflix. Now there’s a new law firm to follow, but there will be some connection to the original series. Below, we’re rounding up everything we know about Suits LA, from its cast to a premiere date and more.

What is Suits LA about?

Suits LA follows Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York who has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. and throughout, the show will reveal the events that, years ago, led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.

When does Suits LA premiere?

The new series premieres on Sunday, February 23, at 9/8c on NBC.

Who’s in the Suits LA cast?

In addition to Amell, Suits LA stars Lex Scott Davis as lawyer and the firm’s rising star Erica Rollins, Josh McDermitt as Ted’s friend Stuart Lane with whom he built the firm, and Bryan Greenberg as Ted’s protégé Rick Dodson.

Guest stars playing clients of the firm include John Amos (in his final role as a version of himself), Victoria Justice, and Kevin Weisman. Alice Lee will guest star as an associate attorney at the firm. Troy Winbush will play Ted’s friend and an FBI agent-turned-private detective, Kevin. Maggie Grace plays a pro bono lawyer who rents space at the firm. Matt Letscher and Carson A. Egan play Ted’s father and brother, respectively. Sofia Pernas plays an attorney in the District Attorney’s office.

Will any Suits stars appear on LA?

Yes! Gabriel Macht will reprise his role as Harvey Specter. He’s set to appear in a three-episode arc, per Deadline. Macht confirmed his return with a video on Instagram featuring Suits‘ theme and himself with engraved H.S. shirt sleeves and Harvey’s shoes. “When an old friend is in need…it’s time to take care of things and make those very ‘things’ right,” he wrote in the caption.

Is there a Suits LA trailer?

Yes, and you can watch the latest one above. It shows Ted Black walking through a courtroom and saying he can prove he’s the best attorney in the country. The promo also teases Harvey Specter’s upcoming appearance; he’s apparently “the only person [Kevin] knew cockier than” Ted. And “that’s exactly why I liked him,” Ted says.