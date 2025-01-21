Never Miss An Alert from The 126 For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our 9-1-1: Lone Star Newsletter:

“Here’s to the 126.” That’s Jim Parrack‘s tease for how 9-1-1: Lone Star ends its series finale (airing February 3).

There are only two episodes (including said finale) left of the Fox first responder drama, and the 126 is going to have its hands full with an asteroid heading for Austin. “We weren’t going to end happy. It’s Lone Star. You got a wedding and Grace [Sierra McClain] called [Judd]. You’ve got to know it’s going downhill from there. You know the whiplash now. Nothing short of an asteroid, then when the asteroid’s done, nuclear — that’s all I’m going to say,” Natacha Karam points out to TV Insider with a laugh. “It goes from bad to worse to worse before you can finally maybe feel that it gets better.”

She promises “a lot of teamwork” in the end of the show. “If the ship’s going down, we’re all going down.” And everyone will be bringing their A game with “end of the world stuff that starts happening in these last two episodes. We do the spectacle of what Lone Star does best and the stakes are so high, which is always rewarding as an audience to be taken on such a journey and be on the edge of your seat,” she previews. “And I think the best of what all these characters have to give is going to be given in the last few episodes. And I really hope that the audience enjoys the ride. We definitely enjoyed filming it. It was very bittersweet.”

She also promises, “We’re not going to end on an asteroid. I think we care about our audience too much for that.”

Parrack says the asteroid heading for Austin is “a perfect literary setup for the 126 to express and show each other what we mean to one another. It’s not so-and-so’s in trouble or this person’s in trouble or that person’s in trouble. We’re all on the clock and we’re all probably going to die. So the time to show one another who we are to each other is right now. Don’t let anything go unsaid, even if the way you’re saying it just with actions instead of words and demonstrate the love we have for each other.”

Speaking specifically to his character, “Judd’s in a good spot, having come through that crisis and that low point and having allowed other people to lead him and take care of him, to be a leader in that situation and step up and be there for the people he loves,” Parrack teases.

Both Parrack and Karam share that their most significant scenes in the finale are group ones. “There’s a moment where all of us are kind of together for the last time,” he says. She gives a few more details for a scene with Marjan, Judd, Paul (Brian Michael Smith), and Mateo (Julian Works): “There’s a lot of tears. Rewatching it doing ADR, there were a lot of tears for me again. I thought it played so beautifully and captured so much of the five seasons and we shot it on our last night working together before we were wrapped. So that was pretty intense.”

For the most part, laughter, tears, clowning around, and sharing memories is what Parrack remembers of filming the last episode. “There was a lot of ‘126 forever!’ kind of rally cries between each other. And yeah, it was bittersweet. On the one hand, I believe in my castmates and their ability to go on and go do other cool things and they will,” he says. “And on the other hand, it was like, man, we sure had fun doing it together though, didn’t we? And we are all a bunch of softies, so nobody tried to protect themselves from that, and we were pretty openhearted about it the last couple episodes.”

Karam recalls with a laugh, “I accidentally soaked Rob Lowe with a fire hose. Everything was so loud and you couldn’t hear anything that I thought they were saying point my hose down and they were telling me to turn it off. And so I was just drenching him and he was like, ‘Turn that off.’ And I was like, ‘Off? Oh, I thought we were saying turn it down.’ Marjan was supposed to be soaking him to stop him from overheating and the metal around him from overheating or something, but I guess they’d already captured it and then they were trying to say it’s over. But it was so loud that you couldn’t hear cut. We had a really good laugh about that.”

For last teases about how the show ends for their characters, Parrack says that it “leaves Judd right where he should be, to his own surprise,” and promises that Judd and Grace are “going strong.” Karam says Marjan is “happy” and “a long way away from Season 1 Marjan.”

9-1-1: Lone Star, Series Finale, Monday, February 3, 8/7c, Fox