Bruce Willis appeared to be in good spirits while meeting with first responders amid the Los Angeles wildfires. For the first time since 2022, Willis, who has frontotemporal dementia (FTD), was seen out in public in an Instagram video posted by his wife, Emma Heming Willis, on Thursday, January 16.

In the clip, Willis shook hands with police officers who have been helping the community. The actor wore a baseball hat and jacket as he interacted with the men.

“Spotting a first responder, Bruce never missed a chance to show his gratitude with a heartfelt handshake and a ‘thank you for your service,'” Heming Willis captioned the post. “Yesterday was no different.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Heming Willis (@emmahemingwillis)



The Die Hard star’s family announced that he would be retiring from acting in 2022 after being diagnosed with aphasia, a language disorder that makes it difficult to speak, read, and write. He eventually received his more specific diagnosis of FTD in 2023.

While Willis has popped up in family members’ social media posts over the past few years, this is the first time that he was seen out and interacting with other people.

The 69-year-old shares daughters Rumer Willis, Scout Willis, and Tallulah Willis with ex-wife Demi Moore, as well as daughters Mabel and Evelyn with Heming Willis, whom he married in 2009.

In December 2024, Moore, who has maintained a close relationship with Willis and has contributed to statements released by his family, said that her ex was in a “stable place” for the time being.

“I’ve shared this before, but I really mean this so sincerely. It’s so important for anybody who’s dealing with this to really meet them where they’re at, and from that place, there is such loving and joy,” she said on CNN. “I mean, obviously, it’s very difficult, and it’s not what I would wish upon anyone, and there is great loss, but there is also great beauty.”