Bruce Willis’ Daughter Scout Shares Sweet Video With Her Dad

Bruce Willis has been largely out of the public eye ever since his frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis. Thankfully, fans have been able to stay on top of what’s going on with the beloved actor through social media updates from family. For that, we are grateful.

The Hollywood heavyweight’s daughter Scout recently shared a sweet video with her dad. Along with a series of photos and highlights from the month, there was the gem of a clip that sees the musician and actress share a warm embrace with her famous father, a dad hug that surely melted the hearts of followers.

The caption from the recent Instagram post read “Some December, and a formal announcement that I’m an actor now fyi.” The 33-year-old shared other candid moments through pics including a selfie wearing a hat with the word actor on it, Scout’s mom Demi Moore on the couch with her granddaughter Louetta, sister Rumer’s daughter, on her lap next to sibling Tallulah, a knitting clip, and some photos with friends.

Elsewhere on social media, Bruce’s wife Emma Heming Willis, who shares daughters Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10, posted a reel on Instagram about getting the house ready for Christmas. One time-lapsed video chronicled her progress in putting lights on the tree. The one-woman show worked hard for the finished product. She wrote, “Bah humbug to stringing Christmas lights! And if anyone says I should have started from the top…those are fighting words .”

Then came another posted video where she called in the reinforcements in the form of her kids. With the sounds of Run D.M.C.’s “Christmas In Hollis,” the post showed the family adding the ornaments and trimming the tree. Emma Willis then asked her followers, “Part 2! How’d we do?❤️.”

No matter who you’re following online, the Willis family is certainly good for uplifting content. Earlier this month, Moore provided an update on her ex-husband during an appearance on CNN’s Amanpour, saying the actor is in a “stable place.” Bruce Willis returned from acting in March 2022 after his initial aphasia diagnosis.