Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Shares Heartwarming Videos & Photos of ‘Die Hard’ Star

Emma Heming Willis is reminiscing this holiday season as she’s been sharing some heartwarming throwback photos and videos of her husband, Bruce Willis, and their daughters, Mabel (12) and Evelyn (10).

On Sunday, December 22, Emma took to her Instagram Stories, where she posted a series of photos of her hubby. The first was a black-and-white photo of Bruce, Emma, and their two girls, alongside the caption, “Them. Always.”

The second pic saw Bruce helping one of his daughters perfect her golf swing technique, while the third saw the Die Hard star riding a fairground teacups ride with Mabel.

She also posted a short video of Bruce yodeling before breaking into laughter. “Him. Always,” Emma captioned the clip.

Bruce’s family, including Emma and ex-wife Demi Moore, revealed his frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis in February 2023. According to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, FTD is the most common form of dementia and can affect behavior, personality, language, and movement.

Since the diagnosis, Emma has been a strong advocate for FTD awareness. Last month, she revealed how early signs of Bruce’s condition were mistaken for the return of his childhood stutter.

“Bruce has always had a stutter, but he has been good at covering it up,” Emma told veteran journalist Katie Couric for an interview with Town & Country. “As his language started changing, it [seemed like it] was just a part of a stutter, it was just Bruce. Never in a million years would I think it would be a form of dementia for someone so young.”

Bruce and Emma share two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn, and Emma is also a stepmother to Bruce’s three elder daughters, Tallulah, Scout, and Rumer, whom he shares with Moore.

“This disease is misdiagnosed, it’s missed, it’s misunderstood, so finally getting to a diagnosis was key so that I could learn what frontotemporal dementia is and I could educate our children,” Emma told Town & Country. “I’ve never tried to sugarcoat anything for them. They’ve grown up with Bruce declining over the years. I’m not trying to shield them from it.”