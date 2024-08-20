8 Movies & Shows on Freevee That Are Hard to Find Anywhere Else

Tubi isn’t the only free streamer with an array of hard-to-find films and television shows. Amazon’s Freevee also boasts a formidable library of favorites, new and old.

Freevee, which is also the home to some originals (including Alex Rider, Bosch: LegacyJudy Justice, Jury Duty, and more), is an advertisement-supported service that first launched in 2019 as an IMDb streamer and has since gained steam as one of the best free streamers on the current market.

If you’re wondering what titles are currently only available on the streamer, you’re in luck! We combed through all of the offerings on Freevee to discover the hidden gems that aren’t streaming anywhere else for free or subscribers.

 

Betty Gilpin in The Hunt
Universal Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

The Hunt

This survival thriller was controversial upon release… so much so that it was initially pulled from its theatrical slate due to multiple mass shootings in real life. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, it was one of the earliest video-on-demand adapters and found a wider audience at home than it might have in theaters.

The film features Betty Gilpin as Crystal May Creasey, a Southern woman who is kidnapped by elitists who intend to hunt her and other “deplorables.” What they don’t know, though, is that Crystal is smarter and more resilient than they bargained for.

The film was a lightning rod for controversy from the very first release of its trailer due to its harsh political statements and violence. However, it has since become more widely understood as a satire.

Jordan Peele in The Twilight Zone
CBS

The Twilight Zone (2019)

Jordan Peele‘s reboot of the classic science-fiction series was unceremoniously canceled after two seasons at Paramount+ and even pulled from the streamer’s library.

That’s no reflection on the quality of the series, however, which was intensely respectful to the visionary work of Rod Serling and able to bring the concepts and feel of the show into the 21st century social and political landscape.

Some episodes are hilarious, some episodes are terrifying, and all of them are tinged with the signature eeriness of The Twilight Zone.

Jeffrey DeMunn, Laurie Holden, Frances Sternhagen, Thomas Jane, and Nathan Gamble in The Mist
Weinstein Company/courtesy Everett Collection

The Mist

Frank Darabont‘s adaptation of Stephen King‘s novella of the same name not only honored the source material, but it also elevated with an ending so twisty that the author himself wished he’d thought of it.

The story centers on a small town grocery store that becomes a sanctuary for the townsfolk who try to escape the perilous mist, which contains all matter of mysteriously deadly creatures.

As with the book version, the movie is a slow-burn descent into madness as the apocalyptic hellscape outside causes some of the more fanatical people inside to become monsters themselves.

Robin Mullins, Rachel Bilson, 'Pilot' of Heart of Dixie
The CW / Everett Collection

Hart of Dixie

Before there was Virgin River, there was this charming dramedy series about a doctor who starts a new life in a small town.

This time, it’s Rachel Bilson‘s Dr. Zoe Hart, a New York physician who is devastated when she can’t become a heart surgeon and takes a job in the quaintly named Bluebell, Alabama.

There, of course, she finds just what she’s been looking for all her life: love, friendships, and a community that needs her care.

The show aired on The CW from 2011 to 2015 and was critically panned but developed a devoted fanbase who loved the fish-out-of-water narrative.

Jim Caviezel, Taraji P. Henson in Person of Interest - 'The Crossing' (Season 3, Episode 9, aired November 19, 2013
CBS/courtesy Everett Collection

Person of Interest

From the minds of sci-fi TV legends like Jonathan Nolan and J.J. Abrams, this CBS drama was a fast favorite, with massively high ratings for its pilot. The appeal petered off towards the show’s fifth and final season, but it’s still a very bingeable original.

The series centers on a homeless veteran and former CIA operative who joins forces with a software guru to develop a technology that can predict terrorist attacks.

As you can probably expect, this “Machine” is more than anyone bargains for, so the mission changes in some fascinating ways.

Treat Williams, Stephanie Niznik in Everwood
Warner Bros. / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Everwood

Anyone who decides to check out this Greg Berlanti drama should absolutely invest in some quality handkerchiefs because there will be tears.

The series originally aired on The WB from 2002 to 2006 and centered on a widower who moves to the titular small town to make new use of his neurosurgical skills.

There, he finds a little something for everyone: cranky doctors who have to warm up to him, found family, and, of course, romance.

And even though the series was a casualty of the WB/UPN merger that created The CW, its series finale was fully planned, which means fans aren’t left hanging by an open ending (a rare feat anymore, really).

Robin Givens, Joher Coleman (Jory Husain), Howard Hesseman, Leslie Bega in Head of the Class
ABC /Courtesy Everett Collection

Head of the Class

Not to be confused with the 2021 reboot of the same name, this classic sitcom ran from 1986 to 1991 and centers on a class full of gifted and talented high schoolers from all walks of life in New York City who are guided by their attentive and dutiful teachers.

The series was a hit for the network and later enjoyed syndication in the ’90s. It was followed by a short-lived spinoff called Billy, centering on the titular character as he headed off to California.

Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway in Serenity
Aviron Pictures/ Courtesy Everett Collection

Serenity

After working together on Interstellar, Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway reteamed for this twisty 2019 mystery-thriller.

The story centers on a man who is tracked down by his ex-wife, who begs to hire him to murder her powerful and abusive husband. But things are not at all what they seem in this pic.

This film was not a critical or box office success, and it even netted Golden Raspberry Award nominations for its cast. But it’s one of those so-bad-it’s-maybe-kinda-good? pics that you should go into with no spoilers for the full effect.

