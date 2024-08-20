Tubi isn’t the only free streamer with an array of hard-to-find films and television shows. Amazon’s Freevee also boasts a formidable library of favorites, new and old.

Freevee, which is also the home to some originals (including Alex Rider, Bosch: Legacy, Judy Justice, Jury Duty, and more), is an advertisement-supported service that first launched in 2019 as an IMDb streamer and has since gained steam as one of the best free streamers on the current market.

If you’re wondering what titles are currently only available on the streamer, you’re in luck! We combed through all of the offerings on Freevee to discover the hidden gems that aren’t streaming anywhere else for free or subscribers.