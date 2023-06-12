Treat Williams Dies: ‘Everwood’ & ‘Chesapeake Shores’ Star Was 71

Hollywood is suffering another tragic loss as longtime television and film actor Treat Williams has died. He was 71 years old.

Williams, who was beloved as the patriarch in Everwood and most recently Hallmark Channel’s Chesapeake Shores, was involved in a motorcycle accident on Monday, June 12. The actor, who also starred in 1979’s Hair, was confirmed to have died by his agent of 15 years, Barry McPherson.

“He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off,” McPherson tells People. “I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented.

“He was an actor’s actor. Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of the Hollywood since the late 1970s,” McPherson continues. “He was really proud of his performance this year. He’s been so happy with the work that I got him. He’s had a balanced career.”

 

