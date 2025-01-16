[Warning: The below contains spoilers for Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Season 3.]

Two weeks into the Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season, and a number of famous faces have already tapped out. The third season began with 16 recruits who ventured to Wales, the home of British Special Forces Selection for the ultimate challenge of mental and physical toughness.

Actor Stephen Baldwin was the first to turn in his armband after the 58-year-old claimed he was injured after passing the first challenge jumping from a boat to hopping into a moving helicopter. Bachelor Nation’s Ali Fedotowsky had to sadly withdraw due to a hand injury while star Denise Richards exited the competition in the midst of a surf immersion.

During the January 15 episode, the remaining dirty dozen prepared for the day. The Bachelorette OG Trista Sutter felt the weight of what she experienced already and informed DS Rudy Reyes of her exit. Jordyn Wieber’s fear of water got the best of her during an evacuation exercise aboard a sinking vessel. Fellow elite athletes Marion Jones-Thompson, Nathan Adrian and Landon Donovan were forced to medically withdraw after a boxing-style milling military exercise.

Here Sutter opens up about her time on Special Forces.

What would you say was the moment you felt you couldn’t continue? What led up to informing DS (Direct Support) Rudy Reyes of your decision?

Trista Sutter: On the beach, I almost quit because I was feeling I was going to faint. My knees were buckling. Rudy said, “If you see a medic, you’ll have to be W.” I didn’t want to go home at that point, so I kept pushing through. I got back to the vehicle in tears and thoroughly exhausted. I ended up in hypothermic shock, which looked like I couldn’t lift my head up and my jaw was locking, which was really scary to me. Christy [Carlson Romano] was in the vehicle with me and was like, “You’re turning blue. Get on my lap.”

Her and Cam [Newton] put me on their laps and covered me with every coat and sweatshirt you could think of. They turned the heat up in the vehicle. You’re not supposed to talk to the producers in the vehicle, but it was a scary time. Christy was just blowing hot air on me waiting for the medic. It was really scary. I was super lethargic, she said. My body was telling me, “You have pushed yourself to the limit, and this isn’t a good idea.” I wanted to get back to my family and be in one piece. I was really confronted with the fact maybe my body couldn’t do this.

What happened next?

I got back and talked to the medic. He took my temperature and told me I was okay. Just to warm up and go eat something. I went to the warming room and sat next to the little stoves over there. I just faced the wall. Ali sat with me, and I talked to her what was going on. She literally got me food. She was taking care of me. “Foxy” (Jason Fox) even came to check on me, which doesn’t happen. I got called to the mirror room and got to talk to Billy [Billingham] and “Q” (Jovon Quarles) and connect with them on a more human level and share why I was there and the struggles I was having.

They gave me the validation. They saw I was giving hundred percent, which is kind of what I wanted. I wanted to make them proud. I wanted to make myself proud, and through them that was easier. I felt, ‘Okay, they see me. They see I’m trying.” They warned me it was going to get harder and to get a good night’s rest and see how I feel in the morning. I took a long shower and went to bed. Then, of course, woke up to explosions going on and them yelling, “Go, go, this is an active drill.” I just woke up with this peace thinking, “You know what? You already have experienced so much through the show in just two days. It was a long two days and did some things I would never would have I could do.” You didn’t probably see three quarters of what happened on the beach. It was grueling. Just attempting. Then with the bungee jump. I always said I would never bungee jump. This wasn’t the traditional bungee jump, but I did it. I did some hard things and was proud of myself for doing at least two days of it. I didn’t want to be a burden anymore for the people who were helping me along the way. I got so much out of it. It enhanced my respect for them. I thought it was time to go.

So you wouldn’t do it again?

With all that said, I’d love to do it again! I’m kind of having this regret. I have to remind myself that I was at such a peaceful place. I have to remember that it was okay to leave. Everyone leaves when they feel it’s their time to go, and there is nothing wrong. We all left for different reasons. I didn’t like being a burden. My body got pushed to the limit the night before. I know there are reasons I left. I came home not injured with no broken bones. That was not the case for all the recruits. I felt like I was in a good place. Who knows if I would truly say yes if they ask me again. I just know it was a once in a lifetime opportunity. I’, grateful to have done it.

What was it like going home to Ryan and the kids?

They are really proud of me. I told them about my time. I came home to big 13 balloons hanging in my kitchen with a sign that said, “Welcome Home Lucky Number 13.” That was really sweet. That was one of the reasons I did it. I wanted to make them proud, and I’m pretty sure I did that. They are shocked. I think I’m also shocked at the fact I actually went on the show and jumped from 130-feet and actually attempted to jump from a moving speedboat to a helicopter. All of the things we went through. It is a crazy experience. I think they are proud of me.

It sounds like you developed quite a bond with many of the recruits. Anyone in particular you really connected with?

I know Ali from before, so it was good to know a familiar face. Christy, we bonded for sure and definitely will stay friends after this. Denise Richards and I bonded, especially afterwards because we were in the hotel together. Then we went to London together to fly home. We even talked about sharing a hotel room just because we were close at that point and becoming friends. We met years before that, but it was nice to connect. It’s crazy because you’re going through this experience not a lot of people get to experience and doing it together. When you’re challenged, there is a type of bond from that. Trauma bonding, whatever you want to call it, it definitely happens. I feel we’ll all be friends after this show. I feel lucky for that.

Anyone surprise you with how they did?

Kyla [Pratt] was really struggling with the “Beehive,” which is when you’re treading water. She had a really hard time. The fact she powered through and kept going really, in a positive way surprised me. The same thing with Jordyn. She had the same struggles with the water. This season is all about water. I was really proud of her for pushing through because she became fearful of water. That fear developed from this show unfortunately. I’m surprised that fear didn’t overpower her initially and she kept going. That was cool to see.

After you left, we saw the water evacuation exercise and the milling, which was crazy intense. How do you think you would have done in those?

I have this extreme fear of open water, yet when we had to do the open water tasks, I was really focused on the tasks at hand and getting it done. I would like to think even when the water was rising, I would have been okay. I did try to hold my breath, which is something I did training-wise. This was because I felt my lung capacity was a little limited because I have asthma. I wanted to get better holding my breath just in preparation for that task, even though I didn’t get to do it. Knowing you can hold your breath and go under and come back up before it sinks,

I feel I would been okay in the subversion. I do think I would have been very sacred, and it was very cold. That’s hard, especially after the hypothermia. I think I would have done okay in that one. The fighting? I mean people were breaking bones left and right. The fact your face isn’t covered. Poor Nathan. I’ve never physically been in a fight before. That would have for sure scared me. I would have fought, but I don’t think it would have been pretty. Who knows? Maybe I would have broken some bones. Who knows? We’ll never know. Sorry everybody.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Fox